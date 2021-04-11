Western Kentucky forward Katie Erwin has been named Conference USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Sunday. The award is the sophomore’s first weekly honor of her career.
Erwin was clutch for the Lady Toppers on Friday, scoring the match-winning goal in the 90th minute to beat Charlotte and claim the C-USA East Division title for WKU. It is the Lady Toppers’ first regular-season title since 2013 and their first since joining C-USA.
After a scoreless game for the first 89 minutes, WKU was awarded a free kick with 51 seconds remaining in the match. Lyric Schmidt took the kick and sent it out to Avery Jacobsen. Jacobsen saw that the play the Lady Toppers were expecting to run wasn’t there and passed it back to Schmidt, who chipped a pass into the box where Erwin was waiting. Erwin had drawn the Charlotte goalkeeper out and was able to head the ball past her into the back of the net with 40 seconds left.
It was the Louisville native’s third goal of the season and her first match-winning goal.
WKU will now head to the C-USA Tournament, which is scheduled to be played Tuesday-Saturday in Houston. The Lady Toppers will open against UAB on Tuesday at 11 a.m. UAB is the No. 4 seed out of the West after securing their spot in the tournament with a win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Only eight teams make the women’s soccer C-USA Championship, the top four from the East and the top four from the West.
The winner between WKU and UAB will advance to the semifinals Thursday against the winner of (2W) North Texas and (3E) Charlotte at 4:30 p.m. The championship game will be Saturday at noon.