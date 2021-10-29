Western Kentucky junior Katie Erwin has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday. It’s Erwin’s second time on the team after receiving the honor in the spring as well.
Erwin is a civil engineering major at WKU and has earned the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal every semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The Louisville native is WKU’s leading points earner in 2021 with 12 on the season. She’s scored four goals and made four assists.
Erwin was tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week in the opening week of the season. She scored or assisted on WKU’s first five goals of the season, including scoring a game-winner against Austin Peay. The forward has played the most minutes of any offensive player of WKU’s squad, logging over 1,200 minutes.
Last season, Erwin had a breakout season. She earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team and was named to the C-USA All-Tournament Team.
Erwin and the Lady Toppers will travel to Boca Raton, Fla., for the C-USA tournament next week. No. 2 in the East, WKU plays Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT against UAB, the No. 3 seed in the West.