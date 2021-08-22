Not even the rain falling Saturday night could cool down the Western Kentucky soccer team.
The Lady Toppers are off to a 2-0-0 start to the season for the first time since 2016 after a 3-0 win against Union University (Tenn.) at the WKU Soccer Complex on Saturday.
The match marks WKU’s eighth straight home win -- the second-longest in program history. The Lady Toppers’ streak dates back to a 1-0 win against UAB on Oct. 25, 2019.
“I feel like we’ve built a pretty good base and obviously we’re demonstrating right now that this team is going to be a really solid team defensively,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “This team tonight posed some challenges to us. Their high defensive line, we had trouble breaking them down and creating opportunities. We know that’s something we need to continue to work on.”
Saturday’s match featured a five-point game from junior Katie Erwin with a goal and two assists. Erwin is the 13th Lady Topper to ever record a five-points-or-more match and is the first since Ambere Barnett had six against UTEP on Oct. 7, 2018.
WKU has yet to give up a goal this season with the Lady Topper defense posting shutouts in two exhibitions and two regular season matches. In total, WKU has given up only nine shots in those four matches, including only three during the regular season.
The first goal of the night came on a corner kick in the 26th minute. Erwin took the corner and perfectly placed a ball in the box that Mackenzie Crittenberger headed into the back of the net. The Lady Toppers finished the first half outshooting Union 9-0, but Crittenberger’s goal was the lone score of the opening period.
WKU added to its lead in the 59th minute on a goal from freshman Briana Sayoc that was set up by Erwin. Erwin put pressure on the Union goalkeeper on the attack and the keeper kicked the ball out of bounds. Brina Micheels took the throw-in for the Lady Toppers and found Erwin just outside the box. Erwin was in a one-on-one and made a move to get around the defender along the endline. She sent the ball across the box and found an open Sayoc who shot the ball to the opposite corner of the goal.
In the 64th minute, Erwin scored a goal of her own to put WKU ahead 3-0. The Lady Toppers earned a free kick after a Union foul. Avery Jacobsen took the kick and Erwin made herself open in the box and headed it into the goal.
“One of the things we pride ourselves on is a competitive mindset,” Erwin said in a news release. “Everything we do, we’re keeping score and trying to win. Anything in life, whether it’s on the soccer field or not, we have that championship mindset. When you carry it through in practice and everything you do, it translates to the game.”
The Lady Toppers return to the WKU Soccer Complex on Aug. 26 against No. 18 Vanderbilt. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.