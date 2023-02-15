San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) goes up to basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Former Western Kentucky men's basketball standout Charles Bassey has landed some serious job security.
The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that the team has converted the Bassey's two-way contract to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not announced.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Spurs have signed Bassey to a new four-year, $10.2 million deal with a guarantee of $5.2 million.
Bassey, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center, has appeared in 25 games with San Antonio this season, averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.6 minutes. Originally signing a two-way contract with the Spurs on Oct. 24, Bassey has also played in 14 total games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.86 blocks in 29.8 minutes on his way to being named to the NBA G League Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend.
Bassey played high school basketball in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.
Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Bassey played three seasons at WKU, twice earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors and capturing Player of the Year as a junior in 2020-21. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.56 blocks in 72 games played in his college career.
Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 53rd overall pick appeared in 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes while also appearing in three playoff games. Bassey appeared in one preseason game this year before being waived by Philadelphia on Oct. 13.
