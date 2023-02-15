Spurs Lakers Basketball

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) goes up to basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

Former Western Kentucky men's basketball standout Charles Bassey has landed some serious job security.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags