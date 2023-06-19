WKU defeats Charlotte, 14-10
Buy Now

Then-Western Kentucky outfielder Ty Crittenberger makes a throw home during last season’s game at Nick Denes Field.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

Former Western Kentucky standout outfielder Ty Crittenberger has revealed his plans to transfer to Kentucky.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags