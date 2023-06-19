Former Western Kentucky standout outfielder Ty Crittenberger has revealed his plans to transfer to Kentucky.
Crittenberger made the transfer announcement via social media on this Twitter account Sunday.
The Lighthouse Point, Fla., native spent three seasons at WKU after transferring from Polk State College in Florida. Crittenberger has one season of college eligibility remaining.
This past season as a redshirt junior at WKU, Crittenberger played an instrumental role in the Tops' 33-26 campaign that included a 16-14 record in Conference USA after the program was picked to finish last in the preseason coaches' poll. Crittenberger led the Hilltoppers in runs scored with 57 and stolen bases (20) while batting .314 with four home runs, 16 doubles, two triples and 31 runs batted in. He also stole nine bases.
Crittenberger posted a .287/.395/.412 slash line as a redshirt sophomore in 2022, tallying three home runs, six doubles, 17 runs scored and 21 RBIs. In his first season with the Tops in 2021, Crittenberger batted .241 with two home runs, nine doubles and 12 RBIs.
Tops pick up SEC transfer Bimbi
WKU got a commitment from Tennessee transfer Jacob Bimbi on Friday. The left-handed pitcher announced his intention to transfer to WKU on his Twitter account.
Bimbi, a 6-foot, 182-pounder from Crystal Lake, Ill., pitched solely in relief for the Volunteers this past season as a junior. In his lone season at Tennessee, Bimbi appeared in 15 games spanning 13 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 5.27 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts.
Before pitching at Tennessee, Bimbi spent two seasons at Wabash Valley College, where he helped that program post a 59-9 record in 2022 and secure a fourth-place finish in the NJCAA Division I Junior College World Series.
Bimbi was named a NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American as a starting pitcher in 2022 after posting an 11-1 record with a 1.49 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings. Also named to the NJCAA JUCO World Series All-Tournament team, Bimbi was an NJCAA Third-Team Academic All-American and was picked as the 2022 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year.
Bimbi made just one appearance as a true freshman in 2021 before missing the rest of the season with an injury.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.