Injury-ridden Hilltoppers fall short at 12-seed Kentucky
Western’s Lauren Matthews, left, prepares to hit the ball in a match against Kentucky during a second round match in the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Kentucky won 3-0. (Photo by James Crisp/Special to the Daily News)

 James Crisp/Special to the Daily News

Former Western Kentucky standout Lauren Matthews signed her first professional contract this week, as she is set to play for the Nakhon Ratchasima DevilCats in the Women's Volleyball Thailand League overseas.