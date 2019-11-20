Western Kentucky has had more than a week to build off not only its best day of executing offensively, but its best game of play-calling.
Head coach Tyson Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis look back on WKU’s 45-19 win at Arkansas as similar to the old times when the team averaged around that same point total for a three-year stretch from 2014-16.
Two games remain for the Hilltoppers (6-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) to capitalize and keep that style at the consistent level of which Helton wants to build the team’s identity.
“One of those games where everything clicked for us,” WKU redshirt senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson said. “Guys catching the ball and linemen up to their blocks and making fits and running backs making cuts and the QB was on fire. One of those games we’ve been looking for and good thing to see the offense come together as one.”
WKU spent its bye week evaluating its own recent uptick on offense and its play-calling tendencies. Ellis believes that extra bit of preparation is crucial considering the Southern Mississippi (7-3, 5-1) team the Hilltoppers face Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST in Hattiesburg, Miss.
WKU had a season-best 35 points by halftime in its last game and didn’t have a negative rushing play. Quarterback Ty Storey had 290 all-purpose yards, Gaej Walker ran for 129 yards on 5.6 yards per carry while Jackson and Jahcour Pearson combined for 17 receptions for 193 yards.
Replicating that against Southern Miss will be a tall order. The Golden Eagles allowed six, two and 17 points in its three-game winning streak.
“Thank the Lord we had another week to prepare for this opponent because they’re a really good football team,” Ellis said. “We’re going to really have our hands full not only in what we’re about to face schematically but who they have as athletes, too.
“You want to hit the good plays and call them at the right time. We have to do that again. This team does a good job taking the play away, so probably have to be a little more methodical.”
The Golden Eagles count two of their three losses against SEC teams Mississippi State and playoff contender Alabama. They’ve allowed just 106.4 rushing yards per game to rank with WKU as a top 40 defense nationally, allowing just 353.9 yards per game.
Defensive backs Ky’el Hemby (73 tackles, two interceptions) and DQ Thomas (57 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions) lead the defense Ellis and WKU left guard Tyler Witt say creates chaos.
“They move up front a lot, they slant a lot and cause a lot of chaos and hurting O-lines and making them confused and that’s why it was nice having this bye week,” Witt said. “We were able to look at tape and get more in-depth with what they do and are able to fix that going forward.”
Helton said during his Monday news conference he was assessing the offensive line and quarterback play for how best to maximize the execution from Arkansas. In 10 games, the offensive line has allowed 17 sacks and one for every 22.2 pass attempts. In the last three games, the Storey-to-Jackson combo has combined for 32 connections for 435 yards.
Jackson added the continued growth between he and Storey has been a key role in the offense clicking like it should be.
“Just being on the same page,” Jackson said. “We come to the sideline every time and communicate things I see and things he sees. I feel like that helps open things up because I know when to expect the ball and he knows when I’m coming out of my breaks.”
Left guard Tyler Witt added the constant communication between the offensive line and Storey has been a big reason for the offense’s success.
“Communicating that way makes him that much better of a leader and a quarterback,” Witt said. “ … We all played confident and we go back to the tape and there’s still stuff we can improve on from (Arkansas) and keep pushing forward and the bye week, we’ve got some extra time to work on technique to dive into the scheme of Southern Miss and make sure we’re on top this week.”
