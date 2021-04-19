Western Kentucky's volleyball season didn't end the way the program would have liked.
The 18th-ranked Lady Toppers were on the receiving end of a lopsided defeat Sunday to No. 2 Kentucky in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb., but the reaction from WKU fans was largely positive immediately following the first 3-0 WKU loss since October 2018.
"So proud of all of you!!! What a season!! Go Tops!!!!" read one reply to the WKU Volleyball Twitter account's final score post.
"Congrats on an amazing season! Nothing but respect for WKU!" read another.
"Thank you for a great season! Bowling Green loves you and we can't wait to fill Diddle Arena next season," read a quote tweet of the post.
The defeat was the final chapter in a successful story WKU wrote this season. It was the only loss the team suffered throughout the entirety of 2020-21, and it came in a place the program had never been before. And despite the result Sunday, the Lady Toppers still put together a record-setting season and one of its most successful -- if not most successful -- the program has ever seen.
"The thing I've loved about our fan base is they've loved our kids no matter what situation they were in," WKU coach Travis Hudson said following the loss. "This has been a fairy-tale ride for our kids to go to this Sweet 16 and to pull Western Kentucky along with it and the fanbase along with it and the city and community along with it.
"We've had a really blessed last few years in our volleyball program, from hosting two years ago and filling Diddle Arena, to making it to a Sweet 16 this year. It's been a time that we all are tremendously grateful for, we're all really, really proud of and we hope that that continues to build the interest and the fanbase and what our program is and what it can be moving forward."
WKU was coming off a 2019 season where it went 32-2 and hosted NCAA Tournament matches for the first time in program history, before having the season come to a close with a loss to Louisville.
The Lady Toppers were trying to "put another brick on that house that's being built," but it had to be done in what Hudson has called his most difficult season in his 26 years as WKU's head coach.
It started with the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent athletes home in spring 2020 and later saw the season moved from the fall to early 2021. WKU tried to get a tune-up in against Mercer in October, but it was canceled shortly after being announced. The Lady Toppers did get one regular-season match against UAB, plus an exhibition against Middle Tennessee, in Nov. 7, but waiting followed again.
Then the program lost the most decorated player in its history when Alyssa Cavanaugh died at age 24 on Christmas day after fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia. When WKU returned to action in late January, it did so with "AC" patches on its jersey to honor Cavanaugh.
WKU rolled through the regular season with a perfect 18-0 record -- its first-ever undefeated regular season -- where it dropped just three sets.
Despite the success, no Lady Toppers received individual Conference USA accolades. Sophomore outside hitter Paige Briggs, senior setter Nadia Dieudonne and junior middle hitter Lauren Matthews were First Team All-Conference selections and junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger received Second Team honors.
With added fuel, the Lady Toppers swept North Texas and UTEP in the first two rounds of the C-USA Tournament, before knocking off Rice 3-1 for its sixth C-USA title in seven seasons in the league.
Individual accolades followed that, however. Briggs was named AVCA South Player of the Year and Hudson was named the Region Coach of the Year for the seventh time in his career. Briggs, Dieudonne, Matthews and Isenbarger were First Team All-Region and Kayland Jackson was an Honorable Mention selection.
The conference title gave WKU an automatic berth to its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance, where it added a first-round victory over Jackson State after a long layoff between matches. The victory marked the third NCAA Tournament appearance in which WKU won its first-round match, and it was the first time the program had won NCAA Tournament matches in back-to-back seasons.
WKU followed it the next night with a 3-2 win over No. 15 national seed Washington State to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. It ended up being the final victory for the Lady Toppers, who finished the season with a program-record .958 winning percentage and were the last non-Power Five school still alive.
"It's a unique experience and just trying to be grateful that we got here and got to the Sweet 16," Isenbarger said after Sunday's match. "It's nothing that anyone else expected -- WKU getting to the Sweet 16 had never been done before. My biggest takeaway is just trying to be proud of everything we've accomplished and everything we accomplished here as well."
Despite all the success leading up to Sunday, the loss to Kentucky still stung for WKU. Expectations were in place to play another close match against the Wildcats, like in a 3-2 loss in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in Lexington.
"If you're a competitor, you're disappointed when your time's over regardless of how deep you ran," Hudson said. "Our kids expected to keep playing and I expected to keep coaching, so sitting here 30 minutes after the match is not when I'm going to reflect on how great of a season we had. We had a bad night and I'm much more reflective on the bad night that we had.
"There will be time for all the rest. It's been a tremendous run. As I told our kids going into the match, we were just trying to add to this thing. There's nothing that could happen that could take away from what this group has done. We were just trying to add to it tonight and unfortunately we weren't able to do that."
WKU departed Omaha -- the entire 48-team tournament was played in one location this season -- and arrived back in the early afternoon Monday. It ended a stay in a bubble environment where the team underwent numerous rounds of COVID-19 testing, before playing three matches that all began at 9:30 p.m. or later.
"It's just wearing," Hudson said. "It's all so draining and so wearing and our kids at the end of the road here have made an incredible push to get us where we are, and they deserve rest now, and they deserve appreciation for everything they've done."
Back in Bowling Green now, the story of WKU's "fairy-tale ride" of a season -- in the most uncertain of seasons -- has come to a close.
But with the NCAA issuing a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility, WKU plans to return its entire roster for next season, meaning the sequel to the 2020-21 story will have high expectations again as the Lady Toppers try to lay another brick on the house being built.
"All of this was bonus volleyball like we've been saying the whole season. We weren't expecting this. This is free. We still have our eligibility next fall," Isenbarger said. "Looking from a positive note, that's super exciting. We're going to have the same team and we're going to be stronger, probably, because we're going to have more time to train and be ready for next season. That's super exciting to think about."