After signing her national letter of intent on Nov. 11, Callie Bauer will join Western Kentucky's volleyball team for the upcoming spring semester following her early graduation from high school.
A 5-foot-11 setter from Hudson, Mich., Bauer will have the opportunity to train and develop with the Lady Toppers this spring.
While Bauer will not be eligible to compete for the spring 2021 campaign, the staff is still excited to get to work with her.
“We think Callie has the raw potential to be one of the future elite setters in the country, and we're really, really excited to get to work with her," WKU coach Travis Hudson said on when Bauer signed.
Bauer brings the Lady Toppers’ roster to 15 for the spring and joins the Conference USA Preseason favorites in the East division. WKU enters the spring with a 1-0 record after beating UAB in straight sets Nov. 7, and will start the spring schedule at home against Mercer and Bellarmine on Sunday.
