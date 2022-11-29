When Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson found out Sunday night his team would be playing an NCAA tournament first-round match Thursday in Lexington, he instantly knew his team would have one full day less to prepare.
That’s the bad news.
Of consolation to the Hilltoppers was that the first-round opponent – Bowling Green State – is at least a familiar one, with WKU having faced the Falcons in an early-season matchup this year.
That’s the good news.
And then there’s the challenge actually facing the Hilltoppers – a quality opponent which has just as much first-hand knowledge about WKU as the Tops do of them.
That’s no news at all.
“The great thing about the NCAA tournament is you know you’re going to play somebody really good right away,” Hudson said during his weekly news conference. “You have to play well immediately. You don’t get to ease into a match. You need to get off to a good start.
“... They’re really good. The won the MAC Conference. I remember saying when we played them – we played them in the second week of the season, which feels like years ago – and I remember saying when we played them then, they may be the best team on our schedule. And I believe that it played out that way other than Louisville – obviously outside of Louisville, the best team on our schedule. They had a great year. They’re a lot like us. They’re really balanced.”
That balance helped the Falcons to a 22-9 overall record and a MAC tournament championship when Bowling Green knocked off top seed Ball State – also an NCAA tournament team – 3-2 to claim an automatic bid.
Hudson tuned in for that MAC tournament championship, even before knowing his team would be in for a rematch against the Falcons. What he saw then and earlier was what he calls in many ways a “mirror image,” in terms of a program with balance and the ability to lean on a couple players to carry the load when needed during a match.
“They’re really, really balanced – they come at you from the pins, not necessarily from the middle,” Hudson said. “It took just a historic comeback to win the match we won up there early in the year. We were down 24-18 in the fourth set and came back and won.”
Led by outside hitter Petra Indrova – the MAC Player of the Year – plus MAC Freshman of the Year Lauryn Hovey, the Falcons present plenty of dangerous options on the attack. In that early-season matchup Sept. 2 in the Bowling Green-hosted Hampton Inn Invitational, another Falcons outside hitter – sophomore Kat Mandly – led the team with 19 kills in WKU’s 3-1 victory.
“I think it’s incredibly helpful for both of us that we have a little familiarity with each other because I think it’ll be easier for our team,” Hudson said. “I think our team will remember that match to a certain degree and I think it’ll help the preparation because it takes some of the legwork out of just sitting down and saying, ‘This is this kid.’ I mean, they know who these kids are a little bit. We’re both obviously very different teams than we were that second week of the season.
“Again, I look back at that match and I cringe almost at watching our team play, knowing how different we are now. But that is definitely helpful, to be playing somebody that you’re a little bit familiar with and we’re really looking forward to it.”
WKU (28-3) enters Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. CST first-round matchup at UK’s Memorial Coliseum as the No. 22-ranked team in the nation in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Hilltoppers, who lost their last time out in a 3-2 thriller against Rice in the Conference USA tournament championship at E.A. Diddle Arena, enter NCAA play with as a sixth seed in the tournament.
In Thursday’s other first-round matchup in the Lexington sub-regional, Illinois-Chicago will take on the third-seeded hosts. Kentucky is coming off winning the SEC tournament. Thursday’s winners would advance to Friday’s second-round game scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.
Led by fifth-year middle hitter Lauren Matthews, who earned the Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year honor in C-USA this season, as well as fellow first-team all-conference pick senior outside hitter Paige Briggs and second-team senior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger, the Hilltoppers have successfully blended a roster that features plenty of youthful impact. Redshirt freshman setter Callie Bauer earned first-team All-C-USA honors, and joined defensive specialist Abby Schaefer on the C-USA’s all-freshman team this year.
One area WKU has a clear advantage is NCAA tournament experience – the Hilltoppers are in the NCAA field for the eighth time in nine seasons, while Ball State is making just its third-ever appearance and still seeking a first NCAA victory.
“I think that it’ll help our young players that we have so much experience around them in the tournament,” Hudson said. “You know, Paige Briggs, Katie Isenbarger, Lauren Matthews, Ashley Hood – these kids have played in a lot of NCAA tournaments and won.
“... It’s going to be about who can defend the other the best, but that’s usually what it comes down to this time of year. Everybody’s got players, everybody’s got kids who can really play. I like where we are – I like Lauren Matthews knowing that it’s over the next time her team doesn’t win because that’ll bring a Lauren Matthews that we’ll all feel really good about moving forward. She has a great will in situations like this and I know she’ll lead us as far as she can lead us over the next little stretch here.”{&end}