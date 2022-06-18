It was another successful weekend of giving back to Bowling Green for George Fant.
The former Warren Central and Western Kentucky standout athlete who now plays in the NFL with the New York Jets spent Thursday, Friday and Saturday holding events as part of the Fant Foundation Dream Big Camp.
“Honestly, I just think it’s all about time, man,” Fant said. “Just being able to spend some time with people and show people that you care, show this community that I care about this community – I think that’s probably the most important thing.”
The Fant Foundation, which was founded in 2021 by Fant and his wife, Chastity, and has the goal to “strengthen and uplift today’s youth by showing kindness and support through every action in the communities we are a part of,” according to its website, hosted multiple events over the three-day period as part of the Dream Big Camp. It involved youth basketball and football camps, a financial wellness seminar and “An Evening with George Fant & Friends,” before being capped off with a celebrity softball game Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“It went really well, man,” Fant said. “My team put this thing together and it went really smooth. It’s just a blessing. It was fun to cap it off with the celebrity softball game. This is unfortunately our last celebrity softball game, so for it to go out like this, it was a good time.”
It was the third time Fant has held a Dream Big Camp and the second time it has been capped off with a celebrity softball game, and Fant – a standout on the basketball court at WKU before switching to football for a season and pursuing a professional career that’s led to him now being an offensive lineman with the New York Jets – brought plenty of big names to Bowling Green for the camp’s concluding event.
Last year, Fant’s team came away with a 5-4 victory in the softball game over the opposing team captained by former Hilltopper and NBA player Courtney Lee, but this year was a much different game.
While Fant remained a captain for one team, former Hilltopper Tyler Higbee – who was part of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams last season – was the captain of the other and came away with a 17-9 victory in the high-scoring game.
“I had to hit the batting cages. I almost struck out in slow pitch last year, man, so I couldn’t go that route again,” joked Fant, who had a two-run home run in his team’s loss.
While Higbee was returning to Bowling Green for the first time in a couple of years, it was his first time ever at Bowling Green Ballpark – though it didn’t look like it when he stepped to the plate. He led off the game with a ground-rule double as part of a five-run first inning and his team never looked back.
“George asked me to come last year. I know it was the first one he put on last year and I wasn’t able to make it, but I committed this year six months ago. I told him for sure I wasn’t going to miss it this year,” Higbee said. “It’s exciting being out here, getting together. He’s doing it for a great cause and it’s fun getting the kids involved and having a good time with everybody.”
In addition to Fant and Higbee, a number of other NFL players came to Bowling Green to support the event, as well as others involved in youth sports in the community and other professional athletes, like Jared Savage, a former Warren Central and WKU basketball player who recently returned from his second season playing professionally in Greece. WKU football coach Tyson Helton was on the field visiting with players before George and Chastity Fant threw out ceremonial first pitches to begin the closing event for the Dream Big Camp.
“It means a lot. That’s been my goal to do this. A lot of people have never even heard of Bowling Green. When they come here they all love it. It’s a testament of how good this place is that guys like Courtney Lee and Tyler Higbee – guys who haven’t been here in years – come back and they still feel like it’s home,” Fant said. “That’s a testament to the people here in Bowling Green and just the community in general.”{&end}