Whether he’s playing on the West Coast or Eastern Shore, George Fant is still calling Bowling Green home.
The former Western Kentucky standout isn’t forgetting what helped his unlikely transition from basketball star to now entering his fifth season playing one of the most important positions in the NFL.
Recently on WKU’s “Beyond the Hill” podcast, Fant spoke about settling his roots in Bowling Green with his wife and now three children. Fant married the former Chastity Gooch, a WKU great in her own right with the women’s basketball team who this year gave birth to their first daughter.
“I just felt like it’s so important to me because I was so important to this community,” Fant said. “I felt like this community always looked out for me and they always tried to put me in the best position to be the man I am today. Everybody, not just my family but a lot of friends and things like that – I think it’s just so important for me to come back home.”
Fant is enjoying that community a little more these days.
He made an offseason splash by signing with the New York Jets after a four-year career with the Seattle Seahawks that started out as an undrafted free agent venture based on his athleticism.
But the coronavirus pandemic has brought forth an unusual offseason with professional sports leagues forced to do business from home, so Fant hasn’t made the trip northeast yet to be with his new team.
He said he’s turned his home garage into a weight room and had plenty of space to practice agility drills at a local high school field.
“I caught this thing right when they were saying it was going to get out of hand,” Fant said of his reaction to the pandemic shutting down facilities. “I’m putting in work every single day, just working on my flexibility and working on everything I can to stay ready, stay in shape and be ready for the phone call to get to New York and get the ball rolling.”
As the well-documented story goes: Fant hadn’t played football since middle school, took up basketball and became a superb forward for the Hilltoppers. He used his fifth year of eligibility to join the football team as a tight end. He played mostly on special teams, but still earned a spot with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
He carved out a nice career protecting Russell Wilson in the rotation at left tackle. He tore his ACL and missed the 2017 season, then played in every game the last two seasons with 14 total starts.
The 6-5, now 322-pound Fant hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jets. Fant said he joined Seattle to play left tackle, but is open to playing either side of the offensive line. The Jets also spent the No. 11 overall pick of the draft on tackle Mekhi Becton, a 6-7, 364-pounder out of Louisville.
“I expect New York to be home and I expect to go out there and play at an All-Pro level,” Fant said. “I’ve been around good players and I’ve learned from a lot of good players. I’ve kind of been thrown out to the fire and in a lot of different experiences. I think this is my time and to go show what I’ve been working on and show the confidence that I’ve been growing here in this sport and this game. I feel like I’m ready to play at a really high level.”
Between New York and Seattle, Fant credits Chastity and their other support people for giving them a solid foundation to provide an opportunity at an NFL career far from home.
“We had my first son fresh out of college and also, I was headed to a league to do something I had never done before,” Fant said. “It was a lot of stress and a lot of different things to learn from. It’s still challenging, but it’s the best thing in the world, the best feeling in the world to see kids and I’ve been blessed with a great wife in Chastity, who’s been there to hold it down and take care of the family.”
