Western Kentucky's baseball team defeated UAB, 9-8, in a back-and-forth battle on Friday night at Young Memorial Field in Birmingham, Ala.
The Hilltoppers improved to 18-17 overall (3-10 in C-USA), while the Blazers dropped to 10-23 (3-10 in C-USA).
“We have been deserving in a lot of ways and I have always said from day one, some people are still comparing us to years past,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “It is the same team, but a different vibe. There is a different care and there is a different fight in them. They keep showing it and tonight was one of those and it just had this type of ending.
"Lukas (Farris) has special skills. I think he leads us in home runs or is close to it, but he is still just a freshman and he shows that at times too, but tonight he did something special going deep.”
After allowing the Blazers to plate five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and relinquishing the lead, the Hilltopper offense started a ninth-inning rally that began with back-to-back walks from Drew Reckart and Tristin Garcia, followed by an RBI double from Aidan Gilroy to cut the deficit to two, when Farris, a defensive substitution in the eighth inning, stepped up to the plate.
The freshman delivered an opposite field, three-run home run to put the Tops back in front and eventually secure the win with three outs in the bottom of the ninth.
WKU left-hander Lane Diuguid made the series-opening start on Friday night and had another strong showing in his eighth appearance of the season, claiming two strikeouts in six innings while surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks. Three Hilltoppers saw action out of the bullpen in lefty Cam Tullar as well as right-handers CJ Weins and Mason Burns. In the final three frames, the three combined to fan seven batters while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks, with Burns picking up his third winning decision of the season to improve to 3-1.
At the plate, four Hilltoppers tallied multi-hit efforts, led by Garcia in a 3-for-4 outing with two doubles to go along with two RBI, two runs, a walk, and a stolen base. Gilroy also notched a three-hit performance, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Farris hit the lone Hilltopper home run with a three-run shot in the top of the ninth to put the Tops in the lead.
The Hilltoppers will continue their series against at UAB on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. CT at Young Memorial Field in Birmingham, Ala.