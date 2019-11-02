There’s always a low point on one end of the seesaw.
Western Kentucky has fought in back-and-forth battles the last two weeks, either giving up early momentum or finding it a little too late.
As far as Conference USA is concerned, any hopes of an appearance in title contention went by the wayside.
The Hilltoppers went back-and-forth with Florida Atlantic but couldn’t overcome the turnovers that doomed them in a 35-24 loss to the Owls on Saturday. WKU (5-4 overall 4-2 C-USA) has lost both its conference games against the two contenders in the C-USA East Division. Marshall defeated Rice on Saturday and the Owls move into second in the standings with the win.
“It’s not a good feeling,” said quarterback Ty Storey, who was responsible for all four WKU turnovers. “Losing isn’t what we want to do here and we have to do everything we can to get back to where we were.”
FAU (6-3, 4-1) scored four unanswered touchdowns after the Hilltoppers mounted a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. WKU fell behind 28-14 early in the second half and finally held the Owls long enough for Storey to lead two 80-plus yard drives to pull back within 28-24 with 9:51 left.
Even a blocked field goal recovered by Devon Key and returned into FAU territory gave WKU a spark with 6:19 left and a chance at a go-ahead score.
But Storey threw a deep pass for his third interception of the night on the first play of the drive.
“I took a chance,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “That’s solely on me. … I made two calls where I was taking chances and it didn’t work out. That’s one of them and I’d rather do that than play scared. I wish we wouldn’t have thrown the interception, but it’s not on Ty.”
The second play Helton took full blame for was a sack fumble that lit the flame for FAU. Akileis Leroy blitzed untouched on Storey’s blind side and forced a sack fumble. Chris Tooley was there to pick it up and waltz in for a 25-yard touchdown. That was all FAU needed to outscore WKU 21-0 in the second quarter and never relinquish the lead.
WKU has lost consecutive games after a 4-0 stretch of relatively clean offense. But the Hilltoppers have now turned the ball over six times in two games, and those turnovers have been the clear difference in the outcomes, despite second-half rallies that have fallen short.
“That’s a big reason we were winning,” Storey said. “You can look at that and see that’s what we have to get back to. Tonight, it was not the game I wanted to play. Sometimes stuff is going to happen and we just have to bounce back better and I just didn’t do that tonight.”
Now the Hilltoppers’ shot at the C-USA title game is all but lost. Marshall defeated Rice 20-7 on Saturday and FAU’s win keeps the Owls and Thundering Herd as the only teams with one loss in the East.
“We’ll keep battling,” Helton said. “We still have several games to go and try to make sure we’re on track to (have) a very successful season.”
The Hilltoppers couldn’t have asked for a better first quarter as the Storey-to-Lucky Jackson connection carried over from Jackson’s 16 receptions at Marshall.
WKU got on the board with Jackson breaking away perfectly in one-on-one coverage and racing away for a 54-yard touchdown reception. Those two connected again on a 40-yard completion to set up Storey’s 2-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
WKU outgained FAU 151-40 in the first quarter and held the Owls to three straight three-and-out drives. Jackson had four receptions for 107 yards in the first quarter.
Then a turnover sparked the Owls' comeback.
After the defensive touchdown, a trick play between Chris Robison and backup quarterback Nick Tronti went for 40 yards to set up a Larry McCammon’s 11-yard touchdown run that tied it.
FAU’s momentum flipped the script as WKU punted on three straight possessions.
The Owls marched down the field and took a touchdown lead with Robison’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tavaris Harrison with 46 seconds left in the half. The Owls won the second quarter by outgaining WKU 153-28 in their three-score rally.
WKU didn’t do itself any favors with a miscommunication that led to another Owls touchdown. FAU got the ball to start the third quarter and Robison found Willie Wright wide open – no defender within 20 yards of him – for a 51-yard touchdown to go up by two scores.
Storey led two drives ending with Jacquez Sloan’s first touchdown grab of the season in the third quarter and a Cory Munson field goal that brought it within 28-24 in the fourth quarter.
FAU dominated the ground game in the second half and outrushed the Hilltoppers 189-64.
“I feel like we made them one dimensional,” Owls coach Lane Kiffin said. “We stopped the run. They made a lot of good plays but when you do that, you risk a lot of turnovers, too.”
Storey threw for a season-high 380 yards on 32-of-47 passing. A week after a WKU-record 16 receptions at Marshall, Jackson came back for 194 receiving yards Saturday.
UP NEXT
WKU takes a conference break with a trip to Arkansas. The Southeastern Conference’s worst team is 2-7 after a loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.