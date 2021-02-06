Western Kentucky completed a comeback from a large deficit in the first meeting with Florida Atlantic on Friday, but didn’t have the same luck Saturday in the second meeting.
The Lady Toppers got in foul trouble early, struggled to get production off their bench and were throttled on the boards as they fell behind by double figures in the second quarter and could never catch up in the second half as the Owls snapped WKU’s three-game winning streak with a 75-70 victory Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“One of the things we talk about in the huddle each and every time out is rebounding,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “They know what the defensive rebounding percentage is – it wasn’t even about a percentage tonight. It was about getting outrebounded. They had more offensive rebounds than we had defensive rebounds and you just don’t deserve to win. You didn’t work hard enough and they deserved that because they were flying in after balls and going up and grabbing balls in the air and we were waiting for them to fall in our lap and you’re not going to win ballgames. We’re aware of that.
“All night we were trying to get back at the boards, and when we rebounded, we made runs. When we didn’t rebound, they kept extending the lead. That’s really what it came down to. ... That’s just guts and grit and digging in, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
WKU (6-10 overall, 5-5 Conference USA) overcame an 18-point first quarter deficit in a 71-64 victory in Friday’s first game of the series, and got down by as many as 12 points by halftime Saturday against the Owls (4-8, 2-6). FAU outscored WKU off the bench 26-3 in the game – the Lady Toppers’ only points off the bench came in the final minute on a 3-pointer from Ally Collett – and the Owls outrebounded WKU 50-37, including 26 offensive rebounds that they parlayed into 24 second-chance points.
“I think we didn’t fight today. I think we didn’t play hard enough to win this game,” WKU junior guard Meral Abdelgawad said. “They were really playing hard and they get 50 rebounds and we get 37. I think there’s no excuse. I think we were not tiring, but we didn’t play hard enough to win this game.”
WKU fed Raneem Elgedawy early and got eight first-quarter points from the 6-foot-4 forward to take a 19-16 lead into the second, where FAU started to take off. The Owls closed the half on a 16-2 run over the final 4:54, including reeling off the final 10 points while the Lady Toppers failed to score for the final 4:03.
Elgedawy sat the entire second quarter after picking up her second foul with 44 seconds left in the first quarter, and WKU got in more foul trouble in the second with starting point guard Hope Sivori and forward Tori Hunter off the bench both hitting three fouls in the period.
“Raneem Elgedawy had to go to the bench, and then you saw the team we had before Raneem was here and we really struggled to be able to score,” Collins said. “We didn’t like the pressure up on the ball. We didn’t handle that very well. It wasn’t extreme pressure, but we didn’t handle it well, and that was really what it was.”
Meanwhile, FAU guard Rita Pleskevich knocked down three 3-pointers in the quarter after scoring just two points on 1 of 15 shooting from the field the night before. Iggy Allen tallied 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers after posting 35 points and 13 rebounds Friday.
The Lady Toppers cut FAU’s lead to two with 3:06 to play in the third quarter on a layup from Abdelgawad, but its as close as WKU would get. WKU closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run, but FAU entered the fourth up 59-55 and maintained a margin of at least three points for the remainder.
FAU got its final field goal with 7:21 to play in the game and WKU got within three on 3-pointers from Collett and Sivori – the latter of which came off an offensive rebound after two missed free throws from Fatou Pouye with 5.8 seconds left. Sofia Galeron made two free throws to close out the 75-70 FAU win.
Allen finished with 19 points to lead FAU, Galeron had 16, Pleskevich had 12 and Amber Gaston had 10. Janeta Rozentale had eight points and 12 rebounds, including seven offensive. The Owls are scheduled to host UTSA next weekend.
Elgedawy had a game-high 27 points, plus 11 rebounds to lead WKU. Abdelgawad had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, Haywood had 12 points and Sivori had 10.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Rice next weekend for two games, starting with a 2 p.m. game Friday.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.