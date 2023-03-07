Lady Toppers take on UTEP
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Teresa Faustino (left) reaches for a loose ball during the Lady Toppers’ 62-59 win over UTEP on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com

Teresa Faustino wasn’t sure what her next step was following the 2020-21 season.

– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags