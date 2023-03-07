Teresa Faustino wasn’t sure what her next step was following the 2020-21 season.
After one year at Oregon State, the Barreiro, Portugal, native considered all her options, although Western Kentucky University wasn’t initially one of them. That changed after a conversation with head coach Greg Collins and then-assistant coach Tiffany Porter-Talbert.
“I honestly thought about going back home and just study there,” Faustino said. “That was going to be my No. 1 option, and then luckily I got this opportunity.
“It completely changed my mind. I just felt like the way they talked to me and to my family. It felt honest and genuine. That was definitely what I was looking for.”
Faustino’s decision has been WKU’s gain, with the junior guard emerging as a force on both sides of the basketball. Faustino has shown more consistency on the offensive end – with seven games of 10 or more points, including four games as the leading scorer – while blossoming into a force on the defensive end.
“She’s been our best on-ball defender,” Collins said. “She’s done a really good job of coming in and containing the other team’s best ball handler. She does a good job. She’s smart. She’s tough. She may not be physically the fastest, but she makes up for it because mentally she knows a lot of things that are going to happen before they happen … and she’s been shooting the ball really well.”
Faustino said she didn’t always think of herself as a strong defender.
“Honestly, it is something I learned and picked up,” Faustino said. “In high school, I always guarded the worst players. Coming here if I wanted to have minutes, I had to find a way. Defense is what allowed me to do that.”
She might not have seen, but Collins knew he had something special right away.
“The day she got here it was like, ‘Oh, she is the best at being able to stay on the ball and guard the ball without fouling,’ ” Collins said. “She’s always been able to do that. Beyond that, it was her growing in confidence offensively and knowing that she was a good shooter and she could make plays with the ball.
“She sees the floor pretty well. She’s still kind of growing in her comfort level as a point guard, but she sees the floor. Sometimes she gets herself into trouble, but we all do. She’s growing and learning in that role as well.”
Faustino said last year was about making adjustments and learning her new role.
“I feel like the role I started in the beginning was much different than the one I finished with,” Faustino said. “I was a scorer, and then I became more of a defensive player. I guess I had to realize that was what was being asked of me. I had to accept that.”
There was also the adjustment of playing in another city in another country, far away from her family.
“It is difficult, but also I feel like my parents raised me and my brother to be really independent,” Faustino said. “I give credit to them. They are always wanting us to go out there and experience stuff. I have moments where it is really hard, but I also know it’s worth it. I know they are proud of this.
“... It’s not every day that I will be able to go to the United States or to play college basketball. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Faustino said once she knew her role, she worked to become even stronger in that role. She said she hasn’t really studied tapes to get better defensively, but she has watched YouTube videos of former NBA great Gary Payton – who was given the nickname ‘The Glove’ because of his defensive ability.
She is third on the team in steals with 40, 29 coming in conference play, and has been asked to defend the opponent’s best perimeter player – especially in critical moments.
“It’s actually exciting to get steals and stops,” Faustino said. “I think people think defense is about being fast or being stronger, but I think it is about being smart.”
The strong play defensively has given Faustino more confidence on the offensive end.
She enters the conference tournament averaging nearly seven points a night while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range – second best on the team.
Faustino’s confidence continues to grow, but she also got another boost to her confidence in the last month – a visit from her family to watch her play home games against Charlotte and Rice.
“It was good for them to see how I was doing in basketball, how I was doing in school,” Faustino said.
Faustino said seeing her family gave her fuel to finish strong and do her part to help the Lady Toppers make some noise in the conference tournament this week.
“I hope we are locked in for (the tournament),” Faustino said. “I hope we all understand that when we get there it is 0-0. That’s really my focus now.”