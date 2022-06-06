Jimmy Feix, the all-time winningest coach in the history of Western Kentucky University football, has been added to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation said Monday. Feix was previously on the ballot in 2020, 2019 and 1997.
Feix is the only football coach at WKU to eclipse the 100-win mark, amassing a career record of 106-56-6 (.649) in his 16 years as head coach from 1968-83. He was added to the ballot for his career as a coach as he led the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Division II championship game in its first year of existence in 1973 before again taking WKU to the championship in 1975. The Hilltoppers were runner-up in both seasons.
Feix served his alma mater as an All-American athlete, assistant football coach, head football coach, assistant director of alumni affairs, director of alumni affairs and director of athletics almost continuously from his arrival on campus as a freshman athlete in 1949 until his retirement in 1990. He spent 27 years as a member of the coaching staff at WKU. Feix died in 2014.
His 14 teams that competed in the Ohio Valley Conference went 67-28-2 (70.1%) in league play, winning or sharing the OVC championship on six occasions – 1970, `71, `73, `75, `78 and `80. His 1973 team was undefeated in the regular season and reached the Division II championship game, finishing the year 12-1-0. The Hilltoppers made the playoff field again in 1975 and advanced to the title game for the second time, but once again had to settle for runner-up honors with their 11-2-0 record.
Feix was named Kodak College Coach of the Year for Division IV in 1973 and `75 and was named OVC Coach of the Year three times – 1973, `78 and `80. In his 16 seasons at the Topper helm, he coached 16 athletes who followed him on the list of WKU football All-Americans.
The playing field at Houchens-Smith Stadium, where his 16 teams played all their home games, was named "Jimmy Feix Field" in his honor in 1991. In addition, he and another former Topper quarterback and head coach, Willie Taggart, were the first football athletes to have their jerseys retired in ceremonies on Feix Field in 1999.
Feix was a member of the 10-person inaugural class of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 as well as the head coach of WKU's All-Century Football Team which was named in the fall of 2018. He was also an honored member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions (2007), the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame (2004), WKU's Hall of Distinguished Alumni (2003) and the Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame (1988).
CRENNEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Former Western Kentucky player and coach Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after 50 years of coaching, including 39 in the NFL.
"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a news release. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I'll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I'll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football."
Crennel was a four-year starter for WKU from 1966-69 and a team captain as a senior. Following one season as a graduate assistant coach at WKU, he was a full-time defensive assistant in college for a total of 11 years at WKU, Texas Tech, Mississippi and Georgia Tech.
He is a member of the WKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni, the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
During his NFL career, Crennel was a part of 17 playoff appearances with 13 division crowns, six conference titles and has won five of the six Super Bowls he has appeared in (New York Giants – XXI and XXV, New England Patriots – XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX). In recognition of Crennel's accomplishments, the Pro Football Writers of America awarded him with the 2020 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.
Crennel's last eight years in the NFL were with the Houston Texans as a defensive coordinator (2014-16), assistant head coach (2017-19), associate head coach (2020), interim head coach (2020) and senior adviser for football performance (2021). In 2020, after his promotion to interim coach, a 73-year-old Crennel became the oldest person in NFL history to serve as a head coach in a game, a record previously held by former Chicago Bears head coach/owner and NFL co-founder George Halas.