There's turnover every year for every team.
Some players graduate. Some players go pro. Some players transfer. Some new players come in, and some old players return.
With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, future rosters are more uncertain than ever as the offseason nears. Players who would normally be expected to leave could return thanks to a blanket waiver approved by the NCAA Division I Council.
At Western Kentucky, nothing official has been announced by the football program or coaching staff about who will or will not be back for the 2021 season, but if Tuesday's regular-season finale at Charlotte is the final game this season for the Hilltoppers – bowl eligibility requirements were waived by the NCAA this fall, and WKU is not sure what its postseason possibilities could look like – then it could mark the final time together for an experienced offensive line.
"As far as our offensive line, those guys kind of hold down the fort for us," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "They're yes-sir men and kind of blue-collar, hard hat, great guys and I'm definitely going to miss them.
"I hope they walk into my office and say, 'Hey, I'm coming back one more time.' That's what I hope they say, but I've also got to deal in reality that a good portion of them will probably hang it up. They've played a lot of football, so they're ready to move on with their lives, and it sounds like some of them have some pretty good plans, so I'm excited for them, too."
Three of the five starters along the line – Jordan Meredith, Seth Joest and Tyler Witt – are redshirt seniors who have started every game the last three seasons for WKU entering Tuesday's game at Charlotte, which was postponed from Saturday so the 49ers could clear COVID-19 protocols.
The DI Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it. All three were honored ahead of the Nov. 21 senior day victory over FIU, but Helton said those honored were not an indication of who would or wouldn't return. He said he wanted to give those players flexibility on whether they wanted to be honored.
But for the three interior linemen, it could have meant the final game at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with one game still on the schedule.
"It's been a great experience. It's been very enjoyable," Meredith said. "I've enjoyed almost every minute with Seth and Tyler and some of the younger guys coming up, like Cole (Spencer) and Mason (Brooks). I'm going to miss every minute of it, but it's been a great experience."
The three have combined for 111 starts leading into Tuesday's game, including each game of the 4-6 2020 season.
Witt was the first in the trio to become a starter, getting the nod at right guard for a 2017 game against FAU alongside Matt Nord, Dennis Edwards, Brandon Ray and Jimmie Sims.
He moved to left guard the following year, and has started every game there since. Starting in the 2018 opener at Wisconsin, he's been joined by Joest at center and Meredith at right guard.
"Man, the thing that they bring every day – I talk about it all the time, especially to our team – is their toughness," offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. "Those three kids, man, they are the epitome of what makes college football great. Do they have a shot to go play in the NFL? I love them to death, but probably not. They work their tails off, they play hard, they're great, great human beings."
For Joest and Meredith, coming to WKU meant staying in state for college. The center is from Versailles and a graduate of Woodford County, and the guard saw high school success in town as a Bowling Green Purple.
"It's been great to represent a community such as Bowling Green, Kentucky, and being able to play in my back yard," Meredith said. " ... It's always nice to have family members and just community members come to the games and see them support us as a team and as a player."
The three have blocked for numerous backs and protected a number of quarterbacks as starters. In the two seasons under Helton, for example, the Hilltoppers have started four quarterbacks.
"It doesn't matter who it is. We just take pride in protecting the guy," Joest said Aug. 29 after the team's first scrimmage of the fall. "He's got our back and we have his, and that's the way that we look at it. It doesn't matter who it is. It is a pride thing for us."
Since the third game last season, Spencer – a redshirt junior who also started a combined eight games between 2017 and 2018 – has started every game with them. Brooks, a junior has started along the line for the 2020 season.
"Those guys are so old, man. I swear, sometimes I feel like I've got to carry a walker out for them," Brooks said Sept. 22 after practice. "Some of them are battered up. Jordan's always whining about something.
"But it's a great group of guys. I played some as a freshman, so I had that kind of rolling in. ... There's a good chemistry, a good mesh with all of us which is really fun to play with. It's nice when your whole O-line is kind of on the same page."
The 2020 season hasn't gone the way the Hilltoppers would have liked after a 9-4 campaign the season prior. WKU has struggled on offense at times, but the line has continued to try to improve in its third year with the redshirt seniors starting.
"We take a lot of pressure on ourselves," Witt said after practice Oct. 13. "Right after this, the O-line meets for about an hour on our own just going over game tape. We'll watch practice early and then tomorrow we'll have an early meeting with (offensive line) coach (Mike) Goff to go over the film again. We're always trying to improve, we're always trying to take the next step because we know we're the driving force of this team."
The Hilltoppers are coming off their best offensive performance of the season in a 38-21 victory over FIU, scoring two touchdowns late after being sparked by two defensive scores, and will look to carry the momentum to Charlotte to close the season on a three-game winning streak.
It's unknown at this point what will happen after Tuesday's game, but it could mark the final time together for the trio of redshirt seniors who have taken the field with the Hilltoppers offense every game for the last three years.
"They show up every week. The things that people don't know about – beaten up, battered, bruised – a lot of lesser men wouldn't play sometimes with what those kids have had going on, and they don't ever bat an eye," Ellis said. "It's, 'Hey buddy, are you OK?' And it's not just, 'Yeah, coach, I'm OK.' It's 'You're damn right I'm OK, coach. I'll be right back out there.'
"That's why you coach, man, is to be able to coach kids like that, that love to play the game of football and that cherish football the way that I do, the way that I care about it. Yeah, it's a game to a lot of people, but it's a livelihood to a lot of us. Those three kids especially, they play the game the right way and, man, it's been an honor to coach them. If this is the last one, we'll go out there and it'll be a lot of fun."
