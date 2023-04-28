WKU SOFTBALL FIU takes series opener with 7-3 win over Hilltoppers Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's softball team fell 7-3 in the series opener to Florida International on Friday evening at Felsburg Field in Miami.The Hilltoppers' TJ Webster, Taylor Davis and Faith Hegh all collected a multi-hit nightAfter WKU held the Panthers hitless through three innings, FIU rallied for five runs in the fourth with three RBI singles and an RBI triple to pounce on the Tops.WKU bounced back with an RBI single from Faith Hegh into left-center field, scoring two in the top of the fifth. In the sixth, Randi Drinnon collected her sixth career home run with a 1-1 shot into left field, good for one run and leaving a two-run ballgame in tow.The final pair of runs for the Panthers were a double and single off of Kelsie Houchens, now in relief, as the Hilltoppers couldn't come back in the top frame.Katie Gardner got the start in the circle, giving up five runs off of five hits and striking out four in four innings of work. Houchens gave up two runs and collected a strikeout in relief.WKU will play game two of the series against FIU on Saturday with first pitch starting at noon CT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Softball Fiu C-usa Tj Webster Taylor Davis Faith Hegh Randi Drinnon Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today