The Western Kentucky baseball team fell to FIU in the series finale.
After topping the Panthers in the first two games at Nick Denes Field to claim the series, the Hilltoppers lost 6-5 Sunday.
FIU (11-20 overall, 4-8 Conference USA) scored three runs in the sixth to tie the finale, before taking a lead the following inning it wouldn't surrender.
Down 5-2 entering the sixth, FIU got an RBI single from Robert Sotolongo and tied the game with a two-run single from Jorge Ramirez to even the score. FIU took the lead with an RBI single through the left side from Adrian Figueroa the next inning.
Angel Tiburcio closed out the victory, allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over the final 3.1 innings. Ryan Cabarcas allowed five runs – four earned – on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings, and Zac Lampton added a scoreless inning on the mound.
WKU (13-18, 4-8) got on the board first with an RBI single in the bottom of the second from Jackson Gray, but FIU took its first lead with a homer from Alec Sanchez and an RBI single from Robert Sotolongo in the fourth.
WKU retook the lead with two-run doubles from Tristin Garcia and Ty Crittenberger in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, before FIU came back for the win.
Luke Sinnard got the start for WKU, allowing three runs – two earned – on six hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out four. Hunter Crosby allowed two unearned runs and didn't record an out, and Logan Bowen was credited with the loss after allowing a run on three hits in one inning. Mason Vinyard pitched 2.1 shutout innings of relief, allowing a hit and striking out three.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Vanderbilt for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday, before heading to Boca Raton, Fla., for a three game series at Florida Atlantic next weekend.