Five greats in the history of Western Kentucky athletics will be inducted as the 30th class into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2021 class includes Sherrod Coates (football), Jay Davis (football), Donna Doellman Miller (women’s basketball), Janet Jesang (women’s cross country, track & field) and Chris Marcus (men’s basketball).
The induction of the 2021 class will bring the number of former WKU athletes and coaches to earn berths in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame to 161 since its founding in 1991.
The 2021 class will be inducted in a ceremony highlighting the annual W-Club Homecoming Brunch at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 on John Oldham Court at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The inductees will also be honored in ceremonies on Jimmy Feix Field at halftime of the annual Homecoming game, set to kickoff at 3 p.m. WKU head coach Tyson Helton will pit his Hilltoppers against Conference USA foe Charlotte at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Sherrod Coates/Football
Coates, a three-time first-team All-America linebacker, was named to the WKU Football All-Century Team in 2018. He was also an All-Gateway Football Conference selection in 2001 and 2002. He ranked 12th in the nation in tackles for loss (2.07 per game) as a senior after ranking 17th (1.64 per outing) his junior season. He was 16th nationwide in quarterback sacks (0.87) as a senior. He set six school records that still stand – tackles for loss in a career (75) and a season (31 in 2002), sacks in a career (30) and a season (13 in 2002) and forced fumbles in a career (14) and a season (tied with six in 2000). His career solo tackles (214) rank as the eighth-best ever for a Hilltopper and his five forced fumbles in 2002 rank fourth on that list. He spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns of the NFL (2003-05) and was active in the Canadian Football League in 2006.
Jay Davis/Football
One of the outstanding pass receivers in Hilltopper football history, Davis’ impact on the Topper record books has stood the test of time. The 15 receptions he accounted for at Akron in 1969 stood as the school record for 50 years and has been bettered by only Lucky Jackson in 2019. The 191 receiving yards in that contest stood for 26 years and is still seventh on that list. He still holds WKU records for catches by a sophomore (46 in 1969), receiving yards by a freshman (612 in 1968) and by a sophomore (809 in 1969) and receiving TDs by a freshman (six in 1968). He completed his career with 131 catches (not bettered until 2004) for 2,236 yards (lasting until 2007) and 19 TD receptions (still sixth on that list). The four teams he lettered on were a collective 29-8-3 (76.3%) overall with two OVC championships (1970 and 1971) and two runner-up finishes in league competition. He earned All-OVC honors as a junior in 1970.
Donna Doellman Miller/Basketball
Doellman earned all-conference honors in 1976, 1977 and 1978 and remains one of the dominant rebounders in Lady Topper basketball history. She set a record for career rebounding average (8.4 rpg) that was tied in 1998 and not bettered until 2008. She also held the school standard for rebounds in a game (20 vs. Murray State her freshman year), a mark that was equaled but not broken for 33 years. Her 10.1 season rebounds per game average stood for 22 years and is still ninth on that list. She was the fourth Lady Topper to score 1,000 career points (1,129) and had a single-game high of 32 vs. Austin Peay in 1976. She played a key role on four Lady Topper teams that posted winning records, including the first two to post 20-win seasons (22-9 in both her sophomore and junior seasons). The 1977 club was the first WKU women’s team to earn a berth in postseason action (the AIAW championships).
Janet Jesang/Cross Country and Track & Field
A three-time All-American in 2009 – in cross country, indoor 5,000 meters and the outdoor 5,000 meters – Jesang was dominant in the distances in the Sun Belt Conference during her career at WKU (which also included All-America honors in cross country in 2008). She reached NCAA national championship meets in cross country her last three years, in indoor track in both 2009 (5,000) and 2010 (both the 3,000 & 5,000 events) and outdoors (in the 5,000) in 2009. With her helping to lead the way, WKU teams won all 12 SBC crowns (four each in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track). Jesang was the SBC Meet’s Outstanding Performer outdoors three times and the indoor Most Outstanding Performer in 2008 and 2010. She was the league champ in cross country three times after finishing as the runner-up her freshman year. For her career, she earned All-SBC honors in 16 events (four in cross country, seven in indoors and five outdoors). A native of Uganda, she set school records in four indoor events (mile run, 3,000, 5,000 and distance medley relay – three of which still stand) and two outdoor events (5,000 and 10,000; the 5,000 mark also remains).
Chris Marcus/Basketball
Marcus came to WKU in 1999 and quickly developed into one of the most respected big men in college basketball. A two-time All-American (2001, 2002) and a member of the WKU Basketball All-Century Team selected in 2019, the 7-foot-1 Marcus led the nation in rebounding in 2000-01 with his 12.1 per game. He was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2001 and an NABC All-District and All-Sun Belt Team selection in 2000 and 2001 and both of those years he was selected the SBC Defensive Player of the Year. Marcus was also honored with a berth on the SBC 30th Anniversary Team in 2006. Despite appearing in only 19 of 65 games his last two seasons due to injury, Marcus totaled 1,113 points and 795 rebounds in his 79 games at WKU. His 97 blocked shots in 2001 are still the school standard and his 214 career rejections is second on that list. He still ranks seventh in points scored by a freshman (344) and sixth in scoring by a sophomore (518). Marcus died in April 2020.