Liberty burned Western Kentucky's defense with its rushing attack Saturday.
Quarterback Malik Willis made his first start for the Flames and led their ground attack, which accumulated 354 yards rushing, to beat the Hilltoppers 30-24 in the home opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium, dropping WKU to 0-2 to open the 2020 season.
"I thought they overpowered us, to be honest with you," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "They were a big, physical offensive line. I thought they had good schemes. The quarterback was very athletic, could run around and scramble, which I knew going into the game he had that ability to do the things that he did, made the plays when he needed to make the plays. That was a good football team we just played."
Willis, making his first collegiate start after transferring from Auburn, finished with 176 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and added 133 yards on 13-of-21 passing. Joshua Mack also hit the century mark in the victory, accumulating exactly 100 yards on 23 carries. Shedro Louis added a 29-yard touchdown run on one of his four carries.
After giving up the lead early, WKU tied the game on its first possession of the second half. The Hilltoppers forced a three-and-out – their only one of the game – to open the third quarter, and put together a 7-play, 79-yard drive that featured a 21-yard run from quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and completions to three different receivers, including a 24-yard scoring strike to Dalvin Smith to make it 17-all.
WKU stopped Liberty on its ensuing possession on fourth-and-3 – its only fourth-down stop on four chances in the game – but was unable to take a lead. The Flames scored with 1:33 left in the third on Louis' 29-yard run, and added an 18-yard touchdown run from Willis with 11:43 to play in the fourth.
"Obviously disappointing to come up short. I felt like we were always kind of lagging behind," Helton said. "Had an opportunity to catch up early in the second half. Tie it up. I felt like we had momentum and then we lost that momentum. A lot of things we've got to fix, get better at, but we'll keep pushing on."
The Hilltoppers put together one more scoring drive totaling nine plays and 87 yards that included an 18-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley and a 36-yard scoring pass to Craig Burt Jr., where the latter went over his defender to reel in the catch and make it 30-24.
Liberty took over with 3:04 to play and stayed on the field with its final two of 27 first downs in the game. The Flames move to 1-0 with the victory in their opener and are scheduled to host FIU next week.
Pigrome finished with 193 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing and led the team with 62 yards rushing. Six receivers caught at least two passes, led by six for 69 yards from Tinsley. The Hilltoppers were outgained 487-291 overall and 354-98 on the ground.
The Flames were hot from the start, picking up 122 of their yards rushing in the first frame and taking a 10-0 lead over the Hilltoppers. Willis capped off Liberty's opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 32-yard pass to C.J. Yarbrough. Liberty added a 24-yard field goal from Alex Barbir to cap off its next drive, which was 14 plays and 70 yards.
"They did a good job coming out with their blocking schemes," WKU safety Devon Key said. "I feel like we could have fit up the run a little bit better, obviously. That's something we'll correct during this bye week and heading into the Middle (Tennessee) game."
Meanwhile, WKU's offense got off to a rocky start. It had negative 3 yards through its first two possessions after failing to establish much rhythm in a 35-21 season-opening loss at Louisville, in which two of its touchdowns were set up within the Cardinals' 3-yard line by special teams plays.
"I'm not real happy with how we're doing offensively and that's on me. That's not on (offensive coordinator Bryan) Ellis, that's on me," Helton said. "I'm a large part of the offense, so we've got to find our footing.
"We had too many negative plays. There were times where we had momentum, we were moving the ball, things were gelling pretty good, but way too many three-and-outs, way too many little mistakes here and there and if we're going to be a good football team, then we've got to fix those things."
The Hilltoppers did start putting things together after getting the ball back with 5:21 to play in the first quarter, getting on the board with a 43-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson on the first play of the second quarter to cap off an 11-play series.
Liberty continued its offensive dominance against a WKU team returning nine defensive starters after posting the best scoring defense in Conference USA last season. Willis scored his second touchdown run – another 4-yarder – with 10:15 to play in the half.
WKU answered with a 6-yard scoring pass from Tyrrell Pigrome to Mitchell Tinsley – the second time the two had connected for a score in as many games with the Hilltoppers – to get within a score at 17-10 at the break.
The Hilltoppers are off next week and are scheduled to open C-USA play Oct. 3 with a 4 p.m. game at Middle Tennessee.
