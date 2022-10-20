Because Tyson Summers’ father died shortly before his third birthday, his memories of him are limited.
His most distinct memory with his father, though, was holding his hand while riding to school every morning in his old blue and gray Chevrolet pickup truck that had a hole in the floorboard.
It’s fitting then, that his memory of crossing paths with the Helton family goes back to his own old stick-shift, single-cab pickup he had in 2005 when he was a graduate assistant at Georgia. He was broke and barely had enough money for gas from Athens to Atlanta, but was tasked with traveling to the airport to get Kim Helton, who was coming to town to coach an offensive line clinic.
“We were riding down the road and he’s a great communicator and asking me a lot of different questions. He said, ‘Well, do you have any relation to a man named Andy Summers? I coached him at the University of Florida.’ I said, ‘Yes, that was my father,’ ” Tyson Summers said. “Boy, he swelled up. Our relationship has just really taken off and flourished since then. It’s interesting how the good Lord puts us all together.”
Five decades after first being around football together, the Summers and Helton families are reunited and having success on the field. Kim Helton’s son, Tyson Helton, and Tyson Summers are in their first year working together at Western Kentucky as head coach and defensive coordinator.
The two, along with Kim Helton, worked together previously for a stint at UAB – the team the Hilltoppers will take on Friday at 7 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in a big Conference USA matchup.
“It’s just such an interesting circle. Kim and the Heltons in general became a part of our family’s life 50 years ago, and here we are now all here together,” Summers said. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been and the best place I’ve ever been, and I’m just truly fortunate for coach Helton to have allowed me to be able to come this offseason and giving me this responsibility.”
Kim Helton started his college coaching career at Florida in 1972 as a graduate assistant, before joining the staff full-time in 1973 as an offensive line coach. He was with the Gators until 1978, and his time in Gainesville coincided with Jacob Anderson “Andy” Summers’ time there as a player.
Andy Summers played running back his first two seasons and, according to the team’s 1972 media guide, he had “good speed, exceptional moves and balance.” He changed sides of the ball in 1973 and worked as a defensive back. He was regarded as a dependable, rugged player in the secondary and on kick coverage units, and head coach Doug Dickey said, according to the team’s 1974 media guide, “We have exceptional senior leadership and one of the big reasons is Andy Summers.”
Kim Helton remembers the player from his early coaching days similarly.
“Andy was a good teammate,” he says, adding that he and Summers certainly had one thing in common – “We both liked the name Tyson.”
The name came from Tyson Sever, a defensive back and special teams player at Florida at the time. Kim Helton liked the name and got it from him, whereas Tyson Summers was actually named after Sever because he was the best friend and roommate of Andy Summers, WKU’s defensive coordinator says.
Andy Summers died shortly before his son’s third birthday, however.
It was March 31, 1983, and Andy Summers, who was a high school teacher and coach, had an opportunity to make some money on the side helping a doctor getting his office ready to be set up, since Andy Summers was good with odds and ends handyman-type work. It was raining when the man was giving Andy Summers a ride home, and the car they were in hydroplaned and hit a utility pole. Summers died instantly.
Despite his father’s death early in his life, Tyson Summers became involved in football at a young age.
He credits his mother for much of his success, going back to when she was a 28-year-old widow with a 2-year-old son. She stayed in Tifton, Ga., and went back to school to get her degree in education to be on the same hours as her son while he grew up, Summers says.
Andy Summers had grown up in Macon, Ga., and was coached by Gene Brodie. He and his staff have moved from Macon to Tifton, Tyson Summers says, and became a big part of Tyson Summers’ life. He says he was part of a group of eight friends who were born the same year that were all coaches’ kids and were like a family.
“They were just a big part of my life, whether I was 3 years old, 4 years old – I think I started going to football camp with the team when I was 5,” Tyson Summers said. “I was the ball boy and a water boy all the way until I went from holding the water and the bottle to holding the helmet.”
Tyson Summers said they started lifting weights in fifth grade, and by the time they were in seventh grade, they took football seriously year-round. He eventually went on to play collegiately at Presbyterian, where he lettered four times, was an All-South Atlantic Conference player as a sophomore and served as a team captain as a senior. He says the group still tries to get together every year for the Fourth of July.
“I just think that it was my mom obviously first and foremost, but I think it was a village,” Tyson Summers said. “ ... It was a staff of 10-12 men that were really coaching every sport in the community, and they were just outstanding for me. They’re the biggest influences I had.”
Kim Helton had never been around Tyson Summers until that ride to Georgia from the airport, but the then-graduate assistant made a good impression on the veteran coach and that’s remained through the years.
“When he showed up, I was anxious to see what he looked like and how he acted after being around his dad, and I hadn’t been around him at all,” Kim Helton said. “We turned out with a lot of respect for each other and turned out to be very friendly toward the family and the whole deal. I was very impressed with him as a young, serious-minded guy. He was more mature for his age than most GAs that I had experience with.”
After a year at Georgia Southern, Tyson Summers was reunited with the Helton family at UAB. He worked with the defense as a linebackers coach, safeties coach and with special teams from 2007-2011, while Kim Helton served as offensive coordinator and Tyson Helton was the quarterbacks coach during that stretch. Neil Calloway – who grew up with Andy Summers in Macon – was the head coach of the Blazers at the time.
“It’s interesting, my father having passed when I was 2 years old, the impact he made on these people in his short life,” Tyson Summers said, adding Calloway would always come back in the spring to see him while growing up.
Tyson Helton had worked as a graduate assistant and special teams coach in Hawaii to start his career, before coaching tight ends and special teams at Memphis. The position with his father was his first role as a quarterbacks coach – the position he played in college at Houston during Kim Helton’s time there as head coach.
“The biggest thing about coach Summers when we were at UAB, he was also the special teams coordinator. I think we practiced more special teams than we did offense and defense. Somehow he got in the head coach’s ear and he had an hour of special teams every day,” Tyson Helton said. “I’m coaching quarterbacks and quarterback play is about 11-on-11, so I’m doing individual drills for an hour. Finally I just tell my guys, ‘Take a knee and we’ll wait until coach Summers’ practice is over.’ ”
Kim Helton says Tyson Summers didn’t remind him much of Andy Summers, but said he was a “very, very good teacher” who “just did a really, really good job” and was “very serious about his approach and his profession.”
“I think coach Tyson Summers is more business-like. Andy had more personality than any two men put together. He always had a smile, always made you happy to hear him talk. Coach Summers is quite a bit more serious about his demeanor than his dad was,” said Kim Helton, whose oldest son, Clay, is currently the head coach at Georgia Southern.
“He had been someone that I had a history with his dad, but I think the old saying is a lot is given but respect is earned, and he definitely – as a coach at UAB – earned a lot of respect from me as a teacher and a guy that could handle his room, he could get his people to play hard, fast and smart, and somebody I’d recommend to my own two sons, which is about the best recommendation I can give him.”
The two families took separate paths in football following the stint at UAB, but found their way back together again last offseason.
Tyson Summers had been at UCF, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Georgia, Colorado and Florida in various roles, while Helton stayed at UAB in 2012, before stops at Cincinnati, WKU, USC and Tennessee. He returned to the Hilltoppers as head coach in 2019, and Kim Helton helped as an offensive analyst.
Summers originally joined Helton’s staff as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in January, but after then-defensive coordinator Maurice Crum left for a position at Ole Miss, Summers was promoted to defensive coordinator on Feb. 23.
The Hilltoppers have put together a 4-3 overall record and 2-1 mark in C-USA play leading into Friday’s game against UAB, and a large part of the success comes from defensive improvements – WKU ranks second in C-USA in scoring at just 22.7 points allowed per game.
“First of all, it’s great to be back with coach Summers. It’s funny how the good Lord works – he’s smarter than I am. Coach Summers originally came here as the safety, co-D-coordinator. I was wanting to have his input and his style of play with what we were doing. Coach Crum leaves – a fabulous football coach – and the good Lord said, ‘I’m going to do you one better. This man needs to be leading your defense all together,’ ” Tyson Helton said. “He’s done a fantastic job.”
Kim Helton is around the WKU football offices at times during the season, and while Tyson Summers says not many people have told stories about his dad, his oldest son, Jake, makes Kim Helton sit down and share some with him.
The defensive coordinator usually stops to listen to those stories between two families connected over five decades by football.
“It’s really neat now – Kim, every time he comes to the office, we were on the same staff and really close during our time at UAB, but we were also great competitors offensively and defensively together,” Tyson Summers said. “Now it’s funny because every time he leaves the office, I’m still at work and he comes in there and hugs my neck and kisses me on the forehead like I’m 8 years old, which is fine, but I’m very appreciative.
“ … You’re not just talking about me and my relationships, but you’re also talking about my children and the impact Kim has really had on my family’s life going back to 1972. Here we are 50 years later.”{&end}