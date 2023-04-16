A pair of former Bowling Green High School baseball teammates went head-to-head in a pitching matchup Sunday during Western Kentucky's series finale against Conference USA rival UAB at Young Memorial Field in Birmingham, Ala.
WKU gave the starting nod to freshman right-hander Dawson Hall, while the Blazers countered with sophomore left-hander Carson Myers. Neither of the former Purples factored into the decision, a 6-4 win for UAB in 10 innings that helped the Blazers avoid the three-game series sweep after the Tops won the first two matchups Friday and Saturday.
Hall worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) off five hits and four walks while striking out one batter. Myers went five innings, allowing four runs off seven hits and four walks while fanning five.
The Hilltoppers drop to 19-18 (4-11 in C-USA) while the Blazers improve to 11-24 (4-11 in C-USA).
Hall got the series finale start for the first time this season in his sixth start, overall. Three Hilltopper pitchers saw action in relief in right-handers Beau Coffman, CJ Weins and Evan Jones. The three combined to allow two runs on five hits in the final 3 2/3 frames, with Weins fanning three batters in his two innings of work.
At the plate, the Tops notched their third straight double-digit hit game, with 10 in the 10-inning contest. Three Hilltoppers put together multi-hit efforts with Tristin Garcia recording a 4-for-5 outing with a double and a run score. AJ Fiechter tallied a team-high two RBIs in a 1-for-5 day.
WKU plated its first three runs in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI single from Fiechter and an RBI groundout from Ty Crittenberger to take a 3-0 lead.
The Tops extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single from Aidan Gilroy in the top of the fifth.
UAB scratched twice in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout and RBI single to cut its deficit to 4-2.
The Blazers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single and an RBI walk to make it a 4-all game.
UAB launched a two-run home run to win the game 6-4 in the bottom of the 10th.
The Hilltoppers go back on the road for a midweek contest against Evansville Aces on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. CT at German American Bank Field in Evansville, Ind.
