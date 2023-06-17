Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' defensive back Kaleb Oliver (20) intercepts a pass broken up by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' defensive back Rome Weber (5) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Former Western Kentucky defensive back Kaleb Oliver was picked by the XFL's DC Defenders in Saturday's 2023 rookie draft.
Oliver, a native of La Vergne, Tenn., played two seasons for the Hilltoppers before wrapping up his career in WKU's R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl victory against South Alabama on Dec. 21.
Oliver had a touchdown-saving interception in the end zone against South Alabama, adding one final highlight to his two-year run with the Tops. This past season, Oliver played in all 14 games (11 starts) and tallied 63 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Oliver also tallied four interceptions, including a two-interception night in WKU's road win against Hawaii on Sept. 3. Oliver, who also had a pass breakup in the Tops' 49-17 victory, earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors for following the Hawaii game.
Following the season, Oliver was named as a All-C-USA Honorable Mention selection.
In his first season at WKU in 2021, Oliver played in all 14 game and tallied 32 tackles along with two passes defensed. Oliver came to WKU after playing four seasons at Georgia Tech, where he totaled 92 tackles over 33 career appearances for the Yellow Jackets.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Oliver was listed as a linebacker on the XFL website's draft tracker. Oliver is the second former WKU standout to join the Defenders in as many years, as former Hilltopper wide receiver Lucky Jackson starred for the team this past season as DC reached the XFL championship game.
Jackson has since signed with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
