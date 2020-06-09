Former Western Kentucky golfer Billy Tom Sargent shot a 9-under 62 Tuesday to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Unbridled Tour: Fleming Island Golf Club presented by By Your Side Senior Care in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I hit the ball well today but my putter was really hot,” said Sargent in a news release.
Sargent was 6-under at the turn on the 6,687-yard, par-71 course, despite a one-hour storm delay. His 9-under was one off the course record.
Sargent, a two-time Kentucky Mr. Golf winner at Scott County who turned professional last year, is competing in a field of 65 professionals and five amateurs for a purse in excess of $40,000.
One shot back is Garrett May, a former Baylor golfer from Hope, Ark. Phillip Knowles, Nick Vok and Will Cannon are tied for third at 7-under.
The leaderboard also includes former University of Kentucky golfer Chip McDaniel, who won the first Unbridled Event of the summer two weeks ago in Richmond. He’s tied for sixth after shooting a 65. Other notables include Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks Koepka, who’s tied for 11th with a 66, Norman Xiong, a California native who was NCAA Division I Player of the Year in 2018 at Oregon before turning pro and Ollie Schniederjans, a Dallas native who has won over $4 million on the PGA Tour. The latter two are tied for 19th at 4-under.
Second-round action of the Unbridled Tour continues Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. CST. The final round will be played at 6:30 a.m. CST Thursday.
The Unbridled Tour was launched this summer given the state of golf during the coronavirus pandemic -- bdG Sports, based in Lexington and the operator of the first two Korn Ferry Tour events of the season in the Bahamas, will be staging future Tour events to follow Monday qualifiers throughout the summer and fall. Its Tour Championship is scheduled for Las Vegas later this fall.
