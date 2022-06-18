Recently approved athletics facility upgrades at Western Kentucky have caught the attention of some of the most notable former Hilltoppers.
WKU’s Board of Regents last week approved the refinancing of athletic debt to upgrade facilities, which will include the construction of the Hilltopper Fieldhouse and the construction of a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and several former WKU players now in the NFL are excited for the projects.
“Big time for the tops!” former WKU offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, who is now in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, wrote in a quote tweet of a June 15 story about the upgrades. Lamp played four seasons at WKU and started 51 games before becoming the program’s highest-ever NFL draft selection when he was taken with the 38th overall pick in 2017 by the Chargers.
Former Hilltoppers George Fant and Tyler Higbee, who have both played in the NFL since 2016, were back in Bowling Green this past week for Fant’s Dream Big Camp, which was capped off with a celebrity softball game Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark. WKU head football coach Tyson Helton also stopped by the field to visit with some players before the game.
Both players believe the upgrades are big for the program.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re doing that. It’s just going to keep adding to the campus,” said Fant, who’s now an offensive lineman with the New York Jets. “The campus is probably one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, so they’re just adding to it. Doing that, especially with the new transfer portal and all the rest of that stuff, that’s another piece to kind of lure guys to come in here to go to Western. I hope they continue to make the campus look nice, make the football stadium, basketball, everything look nice and go out there and win some games also.”
Fant is a Bowling Green native who graduated from Warren Central and went on to play basketball at WKU before switching to football and is frequently around the community, but this week marked Higbee’s first time back in a couple of years, he said. Higbee, a tight end with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, planned to visit WKU’s campus after the game.
“I was talking to Tyson Helton earlier and he had mentioned the indoor facility, which I hadn’t heard about and I’m very excited for,” Higbee said. “I remember there were talks about it when I was here eight years ago, so the fact it’s finally put in motion – I know those guys will love it. It just speaks volumes to the school, the program, what they’re doing and that they’re willing to put in the effort, put in the time, put in the money, the resources to be the best that it can be. That’ll also bring in more players and hopefully continued success in the future.”
The press box will cost an estimated $4 million to $6 million, with construction planned to begin following the 2023 season. The Hilltopper Fieldhouse has an estimated cost of $32 million to $35 million, and ground is expected to be broken on the project next summer with a 15- to 18-month construction period. Size of the indoor practice facility is still to be determined – both projects are expected to be bid out for design and construction – but will go where the current grass practice field and WKU baseball clubhouse is now.
The fieldhouse will be available for each of WKU’s 16 athletics programs – it will take the place of WKU baseball’s existing clubhouse and hitting facility, with those now included in the fieldhouse. It would also serve as a practice facility for the Big Red Marching Band and other campus groups, such as intramural sports, esports and forensics.
The Hilltoppers will have a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The current one was built in 1968 and is not currently ADA compliant. It has no elevator – coaches and media walk through the crowd to reach it – no heat or air conditioning and limited restrooms.
The refinancing of athletic debt to upgrade facilities, which the regents unanimously approved, include a total bond issue of $50 million payable over a 20-year period, and there will be no increase to student athletic fees and no significant increase in the annual debt service over the life of the project, according to the presentation at the meeting. While the debt restructuring is for $50 million, WKU will only take on an additional $39 million in debt for the project as $11 million is already being paid now for Diddle Arena renovations in 2003 and will be refinanced.
WKU is coming off a 9-5 football season in which it won the Conference USA East Division title and the Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to kick off the 2022 season Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against Austin Peay.{&end}