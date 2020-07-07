Former Western Kentucky women's basketball standout Crystal Kelly has joined Bellarmine women's basketball coach Chancellor Dugan's staff, the school announced Tuesday.
Kelly rejoins the Bellarmine women's basketball staff after previously serving as an assistant for four seasons from 2012-16, the last of which featured a Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title and was among the most successful seasons in program history. This season, the Knights are set to make their debut in Division I and the ASUN Conference.
"We welcome Crystal back with open arms," Dugan said in a news release. "She helped lay the foundation of our program, and we are looking forward to this new era with renewed excitement. Crystal brings a wealth of DI experience with her. She will fit seamlessly back into our program. We are getting a seasoned recruiter and coach that can hit the ground running."
A Louisville native and highly celebrated player at both the high school and college level in Kentucky, Kelly bridged two one-year terms as an assistant at Tennessee Tech around a two-year gig as an assistant at Xavier before returning for a second stint at Bellarmine.
"I'm so thankful to Coach Dugan and Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt for the opportunity to come back," Kelly said in a news release. "Bellarmine is a special place and will continue to grow as we step into this new era."
Kelly was a member of Dugan's first staff at Bellarmine when Dugan took over the program in 2012-13. Everything came together in Kelly's final year in 2015-16, when the Knights went 24-4, captured their first-ever GLVC Tournament title and earned their first DII NCAA Tournament berth since 2007-08. Bellarmine's winning percentage (.857) tied a program record and the 24 victories was one shy of the program's top mark.
"The great part about returning to Bellarmine is that I will be working with coaches that have already had success at the Division I level (Dugan and longtime assistant Shannon Litton were previously at Florida Atlantic for 13 seasons)," Kelly said. "Bellarmine already has players that are ready to compete in the ASUN; however, we will continue to recruit athletes that will help us grow this program. Going Division I is an amazing challenge that our entire staff and players are ready for."
After the magical 2015-16 campaign at Bellarmine, she joined the Tennessee Tech coaching staff for one season and returned to the Golden Eagles bench last year. In between, Kelly spent two seasons at Xavier in Cincinnati.
Kelly is regarded as one of the most accomplished players the state of Kentucky has ever produced. While attending Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Kelly was a Kentucky Miss Basketball (2004), a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year (2003 and 2004) and the 2004 Associated Press Player of the Year while earning All-America accolades from Street and Smith, Parade and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. She led the Valkyries to three consecutive state championships (2002-04).
Kelly became one of the most distinguished players in Western Kentucky's history. The program retired her number 42 following a decorated career that was capped by her recognition as the Sun Belt Player of the Year in a senior season that saw her lead the nation in field-goal percentage at 64.4 percent. Kelly received All-America honors from several organizations in that 2007-08 campaign and remains WKU's all-time leader in points (2,803), scoring average (21.6), rebounds (1,258), field goals made (953), field-goal percentage (61.7) and free throws made (885).
Following her career at WKU, the Houston Comets selected Kelly in the third round of the 2008 WNBA draft. She played in the WNBA for three seasons and also played professionally in Spain, Italy and Brazil in the offseasons before embarking on a coaching career that began at Bellarmine.
"I have always known that someday I would make my way back to Bellarmine," Kelly said. "Coming back to Bellarmine as it makes the move to Division I is simply the cherry on top."
