A few former Hilltoppers got their first taste of NFL action as their respective teams played their first preseason games in recent days.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe made his debut Thursday with the New England Patriots, while edge DeAngelo Malone saw the field Friday with the Atlanta Falcons and receiver Jerreth Sterns on Saturday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Really proud of them. They've done a nice job," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Saturday after his team's scrimmage, before Sterns played. "They've done what I'd expect them to do -- they've gone in there and competed and are trying to make their way in the NFL, which is hard to do, but they've shown some flashes of, hey, they belong in that league and they can be players in that league. ... They've just got to keep building on that. Every day's a fight in the NFL. You're just fighting for your life every day. They've just got to keep fighting, but I think they'll do well."
The Patriots elected not to play most of their starters in the preseason game against the Giants, including quarterback Mac Jones, and Zappe completed just three of his first nine pass attempts. He settled in and finished 19-of-32 with 205 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. New England fell 23-21 when Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, after Zappe led a go-ahead drive capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 4:51 to play.
"Kind of just as the game went on, you just get more and more comfortable," Zappe told reporters after the game. "The more times I come to the sideline, talk to my coaches, talk to my teammates about what they saw, what they're seeing, and just going back on a drive and just having that next-play mentality, and that's kind of what my coaches, my teammates, we all try to communicate to everybody is have that next-play mentality and moving on from what happened prior and moving on to the next one and trying to do our best, do our job."
Zappe drew some reserved praise from six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick after his first NFL action. The quarterback was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 137th overall pick.
"I thought he was calm all night,” Belichick told reporters after the game. "Again, we’re all going to learn from things. He’ll learn from things. He made some good plays. There’s some other things that -- it’s part of the learning process."
Zappe spent one season at WKU after transferring from Houston Baptist, but made the most of it.
He led an offense that finished second nationally in scoring and yards per game while breaking single-season FBS records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He threw for 5,987 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing on his way to several honors, including winning the Conference USA MVP award, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Boca Raton Bowl Offensive MVP award and C-USA's Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year award.
"It's really, really cool to see," WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle said Friday. "I started coaching whenever Bailey was at HBU. That dude's almost more like a brother to me than I was a coach and he was a player. We kind of grew up together it felt like. Just being able to watch him, it was like being a proud friend. I thought it was so cool to see him on TV, see Belichick talking to him on the sideline, him leading touchdown drives and everything.
"I texted him this morning -- I was just like, 'Hey man, what's up?' And he said, 'Hi Ben.' I was like, 'Hey man, that was a really cool interception you threw last night.' Can't let his head get too big, but it was awesome to see. He deserves everything that he gets because I know he's earned it."
Zappe's top target in college made the most of his debut as well.
Sterns -- who was named C-USA's Newcomer of the Year and signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent after becoming the third FBS player since 2000 to lead the nation in receptions (150), receiving yards (1,902) and receiving touchdowns (17) -- had four receptions for 51 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown from Kyle Trask in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to Miami.
Malone, a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year -- one of only four players to win the award twice -- who holds WKU's FBS-era record for career sacks with 34, recorded three tackles with one for loss in Atlanta's 27-23 victory over Detroit on Friday. The Atlanta native was selected by his hometown team in the third round with the 82nd overall pick in this year's draft.