Colts win 19-17 at Tennessee
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (right) walks to the sideline during the Colts 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in 2019 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

 Daily News file/

Western Kentucky football great Jack Doyle has been named a finalist for the Reese’s Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team, presented by the NFL Players Association, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced this week.