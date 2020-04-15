Former Western Kentucky football captain and offensive lineman Cody Hughes died Monday. He was 32.
Hughes was a 2009 team captain in WKU’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision level and played four seasons from 2006-09.
The Sarasota Herald Tribune first reported Hughes’ death on Tuesday and the Bradenton Herald reported that “The cause of death is pending the completion of the autopsy report.”
He was a three-sport athlete at Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Fla., between football, weightlifting and track and field.
He started as a walk-on at WKU and quickly became a starter.
Hughes returned to Florida and coached football at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal, Manatee and Sarasota high schools.
His career at WKU included an out-of-bounds hit on Florida Gators quarterback and eventual Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow. On Sept. 1, 2007 with Florida leading 35-3, Tebow ran out of bounds and into the WKU sidelines where Hughes stood up from the bench and knocked him down, drawing a chorus of boos from Gator fans.
WKU’s official football Twitter account tweeted Tuesday, “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Hilltopper offensive lineman and 2009 team captain Cody Hughes. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and loved ones.”
Walt Wells was Hughes’ offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at WKU. Now the head coach at Eastern Kentucky, Wells shared on Twitter, “Words can’t express how hard it hit me yesterday when I got the news. Cody played the way you want ALL OL (Horseman) to play! TOUGH & RELENTLESS!! Rest Easy Cody, you played All 60 minutes!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.