Kenny Cooper has found his new home.
The former Western Kentucky point guard announced his commitment to Tennessee State on Saturday in a post on Twitter.
“100% Committed,” Cooper wrote in the post, which was accompanied by a photo of him in the Tigers’ uniform.
The Nashville native entered the transfer portal Tuesday after spending two seasons at WKU – the first of which he had to sit out due to transfer rules after arriving from Lipscomb.
The 6-foot guard averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24 games with WKU during its 21-8 season, shooting 30% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 61.3% from the free-throw line. Cooper started the team’s first 11 games at point guard – he also started the regular-season finale against Old Dominion – before assuming a role off the bench.
He did not play in the team’s final three games – a loss to North Texas in the Conference USA championship, a win over Saint Mary’s in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament and a loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.
Cooper was expected to be a big piece in WKU’s lineup ahead of last season after spending three seasons at Lipscomb, where he averaged 8.9 points and had 381 assists in 100 games, including 67 starts. However, he had his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA midway through the 2019-20 season and had to sit out last year to satisfy transfer rules. The Bison won 72 games during his time there, and he helped the team to the 2019 NIT championship game.
During that 2018-19 season at Lipscomb, Cooper averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals while shooting 36% from 3-point range.
WKU has also had Jordan Rawls and Kevin Osawe enter the transfer portal since the season concluded, and Thursday star center Charles Bassey announced he would hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.