Western Kentucky will see a familiar face across the field at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Oct. 1.
Former WKU quarterback Jarret Doege has officially been added to Troy's roster, after entering the transfer portal Sunday. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host the Trojans on Oct. 1.
"We've added a quarterback in really a unique situation," first-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said, according to a Friday article posted to the team's website. "Jarret has played a lot of college football, and there is no substitution for that experience. So, bringing him in is about what our quarterback room looks like concerning experience more so than whether we like who we have."
Doege is already on campus at Troy, was at the team's practice Thursday and is eligible to play this season, according to the team's website.
He transferred to WKU during the offseason from West Virginia and was in a competition for the Hilltoppers' starting quarterback spot with West Florida transfer Austin Reed. Doege entered the transfer portal Sunday, and after Thursday's practice WKU head coach Tyson Helton officially announced Reed would be the team's starting quarterback.
"Doege did enter the portal. Wish him the best of luck,” Helton said. “What a great guy, great competitor, really good quarterback. Hate to lose him, but understand. He’s a competitor and I get it. In today’s portal world and all those things, I don’t blame the guy, but going to miss the guy because he’s a good person, good teammate and I wish him the best of luck.”
Doege came to WKU with Power Five experience after spending the last three seasons at West Virginia. He was coming off a season in which he threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 272-of-417 passing with 12 interceptions. He’s the Division I active leader in career passing yards and touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Lubbock, Texas, native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Bowling Green State.
Troy hasn’t had a winning season since going 10-3 in 2018 – it went 5-7 in 2019, 5-6 in 2020 and 5-7 last season – and it hired Sumrall, a former player and assistant at Kentucky, as its head coach during the offseason.
Troy averaged only 22.8 points per game last season, which was tied for 102nd of 130 FBS teams. The Trojans had multiple quarterbacks listed on the roster prior to Doege's arrival – junior Gunnar Watson, redshirt freshmen Peter Costelli, Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn and true freshmen Tucker Kilcrease and Jameson Holcomb. Watson has 16 career starts – he played in eight games, throwing for 1,613 yards and eight scores last season – and Costelli is a four-star transfer from Utah.
"We're adding a very experienced piece to that room so that we can be prepared for a lot of different scenarios that could happen," Sumrall said, according to the article posted to the team's website. "The young men in that room understand our situation, and the only quarterback who has played a college game was Gunnar Watson. I want to ensure that the other guys are fully prepared and ready when their number is called, so this provides everyone with a buffer.
"Those guys handled it (adding Doege) the right way. They are all team guys and are bought into what we are doing. They understand we have to do what is in the best interest of our football team to help us have the right pieces in place to play 13 and 14 games and not just 12."
Troy is scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 at Ole Miss, and will play Alabama A&M, Appalachian State and Marshall before the 6 p.m. game against WKU at Houchens-Smith Stadium.