Former Western Kentucky quarterback Steven Duncan will play his next two seasons in Texas.
The Hilltoppers' quarterback at the start of the 2019 season shared via Twitter on Tuesday he intends to transfer and play at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
Duncan recently graduated from WKU and will be immediately eligible to play for the school competing as an independent member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in its first year of NCAA Division I.
The Charleston, S.C., native was the Hilltoppers' starting quarterback to begin 2019 before an injury ended his season against Louisville. He went 1-2 and was the presumed starter for the fall going into the offseason.
But the veteran quarterback announced in April he intended to graduate this spring and enter the transfer portal.
Duncan completed 70 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions in his three games last fall. He led WKU in passing as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 with 1,071 yards on 108 completions with nine touchdowns. He also leaves WKU with 203 rushing yards.
Duncan will make a return to Kentucky this fall when Tarleton State visits Murray State on Sept. 12.
Tarleton State has local ties to the Bowling Green area with Warren Central football coach Cary Fowler serving as the Texans head coach from 2010-15.
