Tyrrell Pigrome has found a new home.
The former Western Kentucky quarterback was added to the roster at Ole Miss on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Pigrome started 10 games of the team’s 12 games last year and appeared in 11. He completed 171 of 297 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions – both of which came in a loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback was WKU’s second-leading rusher with 337 yards and four touchdowns on 105 attempts.
Pigrome came as a graduate transfer from Maryland last spring, where he had 2,407 yards of offense in 34 games, including seven starts.
Ole Miss has four other quarterbacks listed on its roster – Matt Corral, Luke Altmyer, Kinkead Dent and Alex Grado.
He’s joined on the roster by former WKU teammate Jahcour Pearson, who played in two games at receiver last season before entering the transfer portal.
Pigrome entered the transfer portal in late March, but remained with the team through the spring. He did not play in the team’s spring game due to a medical condition, according to head coach Tyson Helton. Helton said days after Pigrome’s entrance into the transfer portal that the quarterback had a spot at WKU if he wanted it, but in mid-June WKU confirmed to the Daily News that Pigrome was no longer with the program.
He was the third quarterback from last year’s roster that left WKU. Kevaris Thomas – who played in three games and started two, throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns on 37 of 70 passing with two interceptions – entered the transfer portal before the team’s regular-season finale against Charlotte and stayed with the team through that game, but left the program before the team’s bowl game. Davis Shanley entered the transfer portal Nov. 30 after not appearing in a game last season.
WKU’s offense struggled for much of last year’s 5-7 season, and finished 12th of 13 teams in Conference USA in scoring offense at 19 points per game and total offense at 290.3 yards per game. The Hilltoppers hired Zach Kittley as their new offensive coordinator, and following him from Houston Baptist – where he held the same position for three years – were quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff.
The Huskies averaged 33.8 points per game in their four games in 2020 – three of which were against FBS competition – and racked up 547.5 yards per game, with 459.5 coming through the air. Zappe completed 141 of 215 passes for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception, and was named WKU’s starting quarterback prior to fall camp.
WKU added another quarterback shortly after its spring session in San Diego State transfer Carson Baker. He’s joined on the roster by four other QBs – Darius Ocean, Grady Robison, Drew Zaubi and Chance McDonald.
WKU is scheduled to begin the 2021 season Sept. 2 against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium.