Former Western Kentucky standout tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
The former Pro Bowler spent nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
"Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle said in a statement. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.
"I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make."
The 31-year-old Doyle caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, all with his hometown team the Colts, who signed him just ahead of the 2013 season after the undrafted free agent had been waived by the Tennessee Titans.
Doyle appeared in 15 games as a rookie and became a full-time starter by his fourth season. Doyle would catch as many as 80 passes in a season (2017) and earn two Pro Bowl nods. His 72.5 catch percentage since 2013 ranked second in the NFL among active tight ends with at least 200 receptions, according to the team's release on his retirement.
Among Colts tight ends, Doyle ranks third all-time in receptions, fifth in yards receiving and fourth in TD catches.
"Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a news release. "We applaud the impact Jack and his wife, Casie, made in our community during his playing career and we know that commitment will not waver moving forward. Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room. We'll miss his presence in our building and watching him perform on Sundays, but we congratulate him on a fantastic career."
After graduating from Indianapolis Cathedral High School, the former ball boy for the NBA's Indiana Pacers took the only FBS scholarship offer he had – from Western Kentucky.
Doyle, a four-year letterman for the Hilltoppers from 2009-12, became the first former player in WKU history to be named a Pro Bowler in 2018, his first season as the team's No. 1 tight end.
At WKU, Doyle tallied 162 receptions and 1,769 yards – both career records for a tight end. He helped lead WKU to its first FBS bowl game during his senior campaign.
Doyle played in the 2013 Senior Bowl but was undrafted. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, who released him late that summer. Indianapolis claimed Doyle off waivers, and he never left.
“After I was hired by the Colts in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack Doyle," general manager Chris Ballard said. “It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate.”
Doyle was a role model for his teammates off the field, too.
Indy's 2018 Ed Block Courage Award recipient helped raise money for the Dayspring Center, a family emergency shelter, and hosted birthday parties for homeless children who lived at the shelter.
He and his wife, Cassie, also established a tuition grant to provide half scholarships for two incoming freshman to attend his prep alma mater. Other charitable ventures included visiting patients at Riley Hospital for Children and Read Across America events.
“We had ultimate trust in Jack to perform and execute at the highest level in any situation both offensively and on special teams,” coach Frank Reich said. “He was one of our most dependable players. Jack’s value to this organization will be hard to replace.”