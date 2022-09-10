Former Western Kentucky coach Ray Wilson Rose died Aug. 31 in Lexington at the age of 91.
Rose coached three different sports at WKU. He was the women’s gymnastics coach from 1973-76, the men’s tennis coach from 1977-81 and the women’s coach from 1985-90.
During his tenure with women’s tennis, he accumulated 66 total match wins. That is good for the fourth-most in program history, behind his successor, Laura Hudspeth, with 75, and in front of current WKU Tennis coach Greg Davis, who now has 34 after last season. His 66 wins is the most in a four-year span in program history.
He coached Adele Gleaves on the WKU gymnastics team in 1973. Gleaves became a national champion in the All-Around category and was named an All-American.
After getting married, Rose served in the Air Force. He also attended Berea College, taught physical education in Louisville and at WKU. He earned his master’s degree from WKU and along with coaching tennis, coached gymnastics there. He was inducted into the Kentucky Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2018 for his contributions to the sport by the Kentucky USA Gymnastics Committee.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rose, his daughters Patti and Nancy, grandchildren Josh and Carmen James, his brother Wil Rose and niece Sandy.