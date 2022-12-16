Former Western Kentucky tennis player and coach, Katy Strozdaz Tinius, will be inducted into the USTAKY Hall of Fame on Jan. 27 in Louisville.
"To me, it is the highest honor you can get in Kentucky tennis," Tinius said in a news release. "It includes your playing ability, but also what you have done for the community, tennis-wise, who and what you may have impacted. I like the fact that I have a lot of junior programs going at the different places that I taught. So, I feel like it is not only getting recognized for playing, but also for the teaching and coaching aspect too."
Tinius first arrived at WKU as a player in 1975 known as Katy Strozdaz, as well as the first female to receive an athletic scholarship at WKU. She would go on to become one of the most dominant women's tennis players in WKU, Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) and Kentucky Women's Intercollegiate Conference (KWIC) history.
Over the course of her four years (1975-78), Tinius posted a 40-9 record in singles competition, winning four KWIC titles. In 1978, she and Shelly Fredlake were recognized on the OVC All-Conference Team as the number one doubles pair in the conference. In 1988, Tinius was named to the All-Time All-OVC women's tennis team and 1995 she was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame.
After college, Tinius became a certified USPTR Professional Instructor and was hired as the head coach for the WKU women's tennis team in 1982. Tinius went 16-12 in her two seasons at the helm, including a 12-6 mark in 1983-84 where the Lady Toppers won six matches in a row at one point and totaled six shutout victories. Her 16 wins is good for the eighth-most wins as a head coach at WKU behind current WKU tennis head coach, Greg Davis.
"What a great honor," Davis said in a news release. "No one is more deserving in our area than Katy. She has been a true champion. Not just on the court, but in the community."
Tinius played as an adult tennis player while coaching the Lady Toppers and continued to after her time at WKU had come to an end. She was ranked as the Kentucky Tennis Association (KTA) No. 1 Women's Player in 1982, 1984, 1990 and 1991. She was ranked No. 1 in the KTA 35 and over league in singles in 1992 and No. 1 in the KTA mixed open doubles of 1990.
While playing as an adult, Tinius would give lessons through the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department. She was the Head Pro at the Bowling Green Country Club and eventually was Head Pro and developed the tennis program for The Club at Olde Stone.
Tinius is not the only member of her family to be a part of WKU athletics -- in fact, every family member in the Tinius family has been an athlete at WKU.
Her husband, Joe, was a member of the 1974 national runner-up WKU cross country team. Her son, Chris, played for the WKU men's soccer team from 1999 to 2003 and was an assistant coach for the women's soccer team for seven seasons before becoming the head coach at Bellarmine in 2014. Her daughter, Kelly, was a member of WKU's inaugural women's soccer team in 2001 and her youngest son, Casey was a kicker for the WKU football team from 2009-2011.