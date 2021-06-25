Former Western Kentucky track and field thrower Jessica Ramsey set a new Olympic Trials meet record Thursday evening to win the women’s shot put event and qualify for Team USA’s trip to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“What an exciting moment for everyone in the WKU Track family, past and present,” WKU director of cross country/track and field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “We wish Jessica the best as she takes on the world as part of Team USA. Go Tops!”
Ramsey threw a personal best and meet record of 20.12 meters (60 feet, 0.25 inches) on her fourth attempt in the shot put finals to win the event and qualify for the Olympics. She was second heading into the final round after throwing a then-personal best of 18.82 meters in the qualifier.
The Boynton Beach, Fla., native is a seven-time individual Sun Belt champion, closing out WKU’s time in the SBC. She won indoor and outdoor shot put championshipos in both 2013 and 2014, weight throw in 2014 as well as discus and hammer in 2014.
Ramsey was the Sun Belt Indoor T&F Outstanding Female Field Performer of the Meet in 2014 after claiming both throwing crowns. She earned the same honor for outdoor in 2013 and 2014, having won discus, hammer and shot put in her final year. She was also named the USTFCCCA Women’s Southeast Region Athlete of the Year in 2014.
In her senior year (2014), Ramsey became the first WKU student-athlete to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in at least three individual events. Since then, only four others have joined her in that feat. She was a First-Team All-American in shot put, Second Team in hammer throw and Honorable Mention in discus.
Ramsey holds numerous program records from her time at WKU. She has the indoor women’s records for shot put (54-0.5) and weight throw (66-10) as well as the outdoor records for shot put (57-04.75) and discus (176-8), all set in 2014.
Ramsey currently serves as a volunteer assistant coach with the throws group for Ole Miss.