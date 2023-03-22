Two more members of the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team have entered the transfer portal.
WKU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Foster, Blevins join Sivori in transfer portal
- Daily News
-
-
Sophomore forward Jaylin Foster and sophomore guard Macey Blevins both announced via social media on Wednesday that they are entering the portal. They join Hope Sivori, who announced she was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Foster was second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 9.8 points a game while leading the Lady Toppers in rebounding, averaging 5.5 boards a game. She started in 32 out of 33 games this season, playing a team-high 28 minutes a game. Foster equaled her career high with nine made field goals in WKU’s season-ending loss at Kansas in the opening round of the WNIT and was named to the Conference USA all-tournament team.
“I would like to start by expressing my gratitude to my family, coaches, friends and most importantly the man above,” Foster said via social media. “The support during my two years of college basketball has reached beyond measures. Thank you Western Kentucky for the teammates and relationships you have blessed me with.
“With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Hilltopper Nation.”
Blevins also appeared in all 37 games, making seven starts. She averaged 4.5 points a game, scoring a career-high 17 points at Ball State in December.
She averaged 16.6 minutes a game after averaging 26.3 minutes a freshman, where she started 26 out of 30 games.
“First off I would like to thank God and my family for the opportunities I have been given,” Blevins said. “Over the past two years I’ve been fortunate enough to build lifelong relationships. I want to thank my coaches, teammates and the Western Kentucky community as a whole for all the love and support I have been shown. After thoughtful consideration, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal.”
WKU finished 19-14 last season, falling to Kansas in the opening round of the WNIT. Everyone else on this season’s roster is currently slated to return next season.
