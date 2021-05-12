The Western Kentucky soccer team had four players earn United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-Region Team honors, the organization announced Wednesday.
Ambere Barnett was named to the first team, Avery Jacobsen was named to the second team, and Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin were named to the third team of the All-South Region.
"In an historic season celebrating 20 years as a program and our first Conference USA title, I could not think of a more fitting narrative than to also have four players named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “What's incredibly special about these awards is that they are voted on by opposition coaches. That respect is complete validation to our players of their commitment and sacrifice during a very challenging year."
Four members earning USC All-Region honors is the most in program history. The Lady Toppers were joined by 19 other C-USA members on the All-South Region teams.
Barnett was named the Conference USA Player and Midfielder of the Year in April along with being named to the C-USA All-Conference First Team for the third consecutive season. This is her second time earning USC First Team honors after receiving the accolade last season as the youngest Lady Topper to do so. The Rockport, Ind., native ended the season in the top 40 nationally in four different statistical categories (0.654 shot accuracy – 25th; 0.67 goals/game – 32nd; 1.89 shots on goal/game – 38th; 1.56 points/game – 40th).
Jacobsen earned C-USA All-Conference First-Team honors in April and Schmidt was named to the All-Conference Second Team. Jacobsen and Schmidt were a crucial part of the WKU backline. The Lady Toppers gave up the second-fewest goals in program history and shut out five teams. WKU also only allowed 8.1 shots per game and only 3.7 on goal per game.
Jacobsen had two assists on the season and is the only Lady Topper to have played every minute of the spring campaign.
Erwin finished the spring season with three goals and one assist for seven points. Both her point total and goal total are third on the team. In addition to her game-winner against Charlotte, the Louisville native also scored two goals against FIU.