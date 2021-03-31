Four members of the No. 19 Western Kentucky volleyball team were named to the All-Conference USA teams, the league announced Wednesday.
Sophomore outside hitter Paige Briggs, senior setter Nadia Dieudonne and junior middle hitter Lauren Matthews were all First Team All-Conference USA selections, while junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger was a Second Team selection.
Matthews leads WKU with 219 kills on 379 attacks. Her .438 hitting percentage is second in C-USA behind Rice’s Anota Adekunle and ranks 15th nationally. Matthews averages 1.37 blocks per set, which leads the league and ranks 27th nationally.
Briggs comes in just behind Matthews in total kills with 216 while hitting at a .347 rate, and has a team-leading 203 digs. She’s posted 10 double-doubles this season. Briggs has 17 aces and is averaging 0.47 blocks per set.
Dieudonne facilitates an offense with the second-highest hitting percentage in the nation. The senior setter has 671 assists this season and averages 11.77 per set, which leads C-USA and ranks fourth nationally. She’s added 24 kills, eight aces and 101 digs on her way to five C-USA Setter of the Week awards in the 10 weeks it was given out during the regular season.
Isenbarger has 110 kills and is hitting at a .423 rate. She’s added 33 digs and 0.84 blocks per set.
WKU finished the regular season 18-0 overall and 12-0 in league play – the first undefeated regular season in program history. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to begin the C-USA Tournament at noon Thursday against North Texas in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Ten Conference USA programs collected at least one all-conference selection with seven earning at least two and six boasting three or more. Charlotte and Rice each led with five winners each, while Marshall and No. 19 WKU picked up four apiece.
UAB and UTEP rounded up three selections each, and Old Dominion tallied two honorees in its inaugural season. Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Southern Miss each had one player honored.
2021 ALL-CONFERENCE USA AWARDS
Player of the Year
Nicole Lennon, Rice
Setter of the Year
Carly Graham, Rice
Defensive Player of the Year
Destiny Leon, Marshall
Libero of the Year
Sarah Schank, Marshall
Freshman of the Year
Emani’ Foster, Charlotte
Coach of the Year
Karen Weatherington, Charlotte
All-Conference First Team
Emani’ Foster, Charlotte
Ciara Debell, Marshall
Rhett Robinson, North Texas
Anota Adekunle, Rice
Carly Graham, Rice
Nicole Lennon, Rice
Fernanda Maida, UAB
Cheyenne Jones, UTEP
Lauren Matthews, WKU
Nadia Dieudonne, WKU
Paige Briggs, WKU
All-Conference Second Team
Amani McArthur, Charlotte
Sydney Rowan, Charlotte
Destiny Leon, Marshall
Sarah Schank, Marshall
Sydney Lostumo, Marshall
Alessia Sgherza, Old Dominion
Ellie Bichelmeyer, Rice
Duquesne Moratzka, Southern Miss
Alex Kells, UAB
Serena Patterson, UTEP
Katie Isenbarger, WKU
All-Freshman Team
Emani’ Foster, Charlotte
Lara Kretschmer, Charlotte
Amelia Van Der Werff, Middle Tennessee
Teresa Atilano, Old Dominion
Danyle Courtley, Rice
Erin Powers, UAB
Ava Palm, UTEP