Western Kentucky's Kyle Fourtenbary was named honorable mention John Mackey Tight End of the Week, it was announced Tuesday. The junior caught five passes for a career-high 74 yards in WKU's 20-14 victory at FIU to begin the Conference USA season.
Fourtenbary – who was among 60 FBS players on the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List – had receptions of 22, 4, 10, 10 and 28 yards from quarterback Steven Duncan, all five of which went for first downs.
It was the fourth time in the Opelika, Ala., native's career that he caught five or more passes in a game, and the 28-yard reception tied for the second-longest during his Hilltopper career. He now has 50 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns since his collegiate debut in 2017.
The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.