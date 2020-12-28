Western Kentucky redshirt junior guard Luke Frampton earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for his performance against Tennessee Tech, the league announced Monday.
In his first start as a Hilltopper, Frampton shot 6 of 9 (66.7%) from behind the arc and added four points from the free-throw line to total 22 points in just 23 minutes of action. He also pulled down five boards and dished out two assists in his best performance for WKU so far this season.
The Poca, W.Va., native contributed to a WKU run in the second half, making three 3-pointers in a span of two and a half minutes, putting the Hilltoppers up by 20 with just under five minutes left in the game.
This was just the third contest in Frampton’s college career in which he scored at least 22 points, having scored 24 on two occasions as a redshirt freshman at Davidson. The last time a Hilltopper netted six shots from long range was Camron Justice on Nov. 25, 2019, against Fordham in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
Frampton is 12th in Conference USA in 3-pointers made with 20 over WKU’s nine non-conference games. This is the redshirt junior’s first award of the season and WKU’s fourth Player of the Week award in just five weeks of competition. Frampton is the third Hilltopper to be recognized this season, as Dayvion McKnight and Charles Bassey have also won weekly awards.
WKU is slated to enter conference action on Friday with a weekend road trip to Charlotte.
