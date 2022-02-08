Western Kentucky received good news Monday – Luke Frampton's injury is not believed to be season ending.
The redshirt senior guard hurt his knee early in the second half of Saturday's win at Old Dominion, but tests revealed no structural damage, WKU told the Daily News on Monday. His status for this week's games is unknown.
"I think we all felt – he felt it, we all felt it when it happened in the game – we thought this could be a season-ending injury," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said Monday on his radio show. "He literally couldn't put weight on it and he had problems with that knee back at Davidson, had surgery on it. He told me he heard something pop, and when you hear something pop and he tells you, 'Coach, I'm hurting,' it's pretty serious – a young man who wants to be in that game, wants to help us win. As excited and happy as we were about the win, that was the one thing that kind of put a damper on it for me and probably all the guys too because they know how valuable he is and how important he is and they know how shorthanded we are already. Our guys feel like we're playing really well and he's a valuable part of that.
"The good news at this point is this – there was no major tears. ACL and meniscus is intact. Where he's at being ready to play? We don't know yet, but we don't think it's a season-ending injury, which that's good news to all of us."
The 6-foot-5 guard was red hot when the injury occurred in the 77-60 victory over the Monarchs. Frampton had made four 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the first half to give the Hilltoppers a 33-26 lead heading into halftime but came down awkwardly after making a jumper in the first minute of the second half and never returned. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range in 19 minutes played.
Frampton – who has a year of eligibility remaining after this season – has started all 23 possible games this season for the 12-11 Hilltoppers, averaging 9.1 points on 41.1% shooting from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, while adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
He's been especially good since the start of Conference USA play, firing a league-best 52.1% from beyond the arc, with 25 makes on 48 attempts.
WKU's bench has been short throughout the season, with six players seeing the majority of the minutes – Josh Anderson has been the only guard off the bench to play significant minutes, while Sherman Brashear has played in 19 games and averaged 9.6 minutes in those contests. Brashear's 7 minutes at Charlotte on Thursday were his most since the start of league play.
The Hilltoppers' wins at Charlotte and Old Dominion last week snapped a five-game losing streak. WKU is in the middle of the pack in a jumbled C-USA East Division with a 4-6 record, and it will host division-leading Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU fell at FAU 78-69 on Jan. 20. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to follow Thursday's game with a Saturday contest at UTSA and a Monday game at Southern Miss.
Frampton's availability for WKU's upcoming games is not yet known.
"Don't know 100% on it for sure," Stansbury said on the radio show. "The only thing we do know is this for sure – is there's no ACL, no meniscus, which long-term is the news that we wanted. Is he able to come back and play right now, Thursday or Saturday or Monday? Don't know that yet. Just knowing you're going to get him back sometime, that was the most important thing."