Western Kentucky sixth year guard Luke Frampton (14) moves around Kentucky State senior guard Kong Kong (11) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Khristian Lander (4) looks to pass the ball in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior center Darrius Miles (0) shoots a three-pointer in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) and senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) celebrate the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots the ball over Kentucky State junior guard Josh Cross (12) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) jumps to catch a rebounded ball in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) lines up to shoot the ball as Kentucky State junior guard Josh Cross (12) and sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) close in in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) blocks a layup by Kentucky State sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) celebrates blocking a layup by Kentucky State in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore forward center Fallou Diagne (1) shoots a three-pointer over Kentucky State sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior guard Jordan Rawls (2) moves the ball down court in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury gives junior center Darrius Miles (0) instructions during a time out in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a free throw in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky fifth year forward Jairus Hamilton (3), sixth year guards Luke Frampton (14) and Emmanuel Akot (13) celebrate a three-pointer made by redshirt junior forward guard Dontaie Allen (11) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sixth year guard Luke Frampton (14) moves around Kentucky State senior guard Kong Kong (11) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Khristian Lander (4) looks to pass the ball in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior center Darrius Miles (0) shoots a three-pointer in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) and senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) celebrate the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots the ball over Kentucky State junior guard Josh Cross (12) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) jumps to catch a rebounded ball in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) lines up to shoot the ball as Kentucky State junior guard Josh Cross (12) and sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) close in in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) blocks a layup by Kentucky State sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) celebrates blocking a layup by Kentucky State in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore forward center Fallou Diagne (1) shoots a three-pointer over Kentucky State sophomore forward Tyson Brooks (24) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over the Thorobreds at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior guard Jordan Rawls (2) moves the ball down court in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury gives junior center Darrius Miles (0) instructions during a time out in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a free throw in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky fifth year forward Jairus Hamilton (3), sixth year guards Luke Frampton (14) and Emmanuel Akot (13) celebrate a three-pointer made by redshirt junior forward guard Dontaie Allen (11) in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky shot past Kentucky State on Saturday for a decisive win.
The Hilltoppers scored the first 11 points and never looked back, knocking down a program record 19 3-pointers on the way to a 127-61 victory over the Thorobreds in the home opener at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“No disrespect to Kentucky State – they’ll be very good in their league, and this is no disrespect – but we knew we were just better than Kentucky State. Well, you can figure out how you’re going to play the game – are you going to use it to try and get better, or are we just going to play it and beat them 30, 40 and not get better?” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our goal was to get better from this game no matter what the score was and our guys did that.
“The No. 1 place it started at was defensively and the effort you play with, because it’s easy to play to that score when you’re up big. We didn’t do that all night long. Our guys stayed focused, they kept working defensively and that’s the biggest thing I’m most pleased of. … We moved the ball, shared the ball – I think we had 29 assists, 19-for-29 from the 3-point line. You’re not going to lose too many of those kind of games.”
Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury talks about the Hilltoppers' 127-61 win over Kentucky State on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU, which edged Eastern Kentucky on Thursday in Richmond in its opener, came out of the gates firing, taking an early 11-0 lead and going ahead by as many as 34 points in the first half, before taking a 67-36 lead into the break.
By that point, all 10 Hilltoppers that saw action had found the scoring column, led by 15 points from Luke Frampton on five made 3-pointers in six attempts – he went 5-for-6 in the win over the Colonels and had a team-high 21 points. WKU shot 67% (24-36) from the field, 64% (9-14) from 3-point range and 100% (10-10) from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.
Frampton finished with a game-high 20 points with makes on 6-of-7 3-point attempts. His hot start this season comes after a slow start last season in which he didn’t make a 3-pointer in his first two games and made only one of his first 19 attempts.
“First off, you see how much easier, better shots he gets. There’s a reason for that,” Stansbury said. “Last year, we didn’t have but one guy who could dribble that basketball and it was (Dayvion McKnight). … Because of that, Luke don’t get a lot of easy shots.
“Now, we’ve got multiple guys that can dribble and pass that thing. (Emmanuel Akot) sprayed that thing everywhere. The floor is spread and Jairus (Hamilton) keeps it spread – Jairus is playing really well – so when that ball moves and you get a higher percentage shot – I’ve always said Luke is a good shooter and now he’s getting really high-percentage shots and he is zeroed in.”
It wasn’t just Frampton hot, though – it was the whole team.
The Hilltoppers shot 65.5% (19-of-29) from 3-point range in the victory and saw nine different players knock at least one down, tying an NCAA record for the most individuals on a team to make a 3-pointer in a single game. It came after shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc in the opener. Jairus Hamilton had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, Dayvion McKnight had 16 points, Dontaie Allen had 15 points and Khristian Lander had 13 points. WKU scored 52 points off the bench in the win.
Western Kentucky's Emmanuel Akot and Khristian Lander talk about the Hilltoppers' 127-61 win over Kentucky State on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I think we put in enough work, everybody stays in the gym shooting all the time, so you see the work paying off I guess,” Lander said.
The Hilltoppers came close to setting a program record for single-game scoring, but didn’t end up cracking the top three marks – the record was set in 1965 when WKU scored 134 against Middle Tennessee, and the next two highest totals came in 1972 when it scored 131 against Old Dominion and in 1993 when it had 129 against North Florida. The largest margin of victory against a college program came last year when WKU beat Rhodes College by 70 – the Hilltoppers led by as many as 68 in Saturday’s win over Kentucky State.
“It’s fun to just go out there and compete with these guys,” Akot said. “You can see the talent we have, just being able to shoot the ball. It’s fun to be out there with the guys.”
Jay Murrell led Kentucky State (0-1) with 13 points and Khalif Crawley Jr. also finished in double figures with 10. The Thorobreds are next scheduled to host Oakwood on Monday.
WKU will return to E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday to face Indianapolis, before heading to the Cayman Islands Classic the following week.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.