One of the first former Hilltopper student-athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Larissa Franklin will represent Team Canada on the softball field July 21-27.
Franklin – a 2015 Western Kentucky graduate – is the program’s first-ever Olympic qualifier.
The Maple Ridge, British Columbia, native is one of 15 athletes selected to represent Canada at the 2020 Games.
Softball returns to the Olympic Games after being left off at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Canada narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish the last time the sport appeared at the 2008 Beijing Games. Entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Canada is ranked third in the world behind USA (1) and Japan (2) while ahead of Mexico (5), Australia (8) and Italy (9).
Canada qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the 2019 WBSC Softball Americas Qualifier in Surrey, B.C., by finishing in the top two of the 12-team event, along with Mexico, in late summer 2019.
Franklin and Team Canada locked up one of six team spots in the 2020 Olympics with a run-rule win over Brazil. Canada was the fifth qualified team for the Olympic softball competition, joining Japan (host team), USA (World Champion) Mexico (Americas Qualifier) and Italy (winner of the Europe/Africa Qualifier). The last Olympic spot was filled by Australia, the winner of the WBSC Asia/Oceania Qualifier.
Franklin played for WKU during the 2015 campaign that saw the Hilltoppers clinch the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles. She was a First Team NFCA All-Region selection and earned a First Team All-Conference nod as well from the league. Additionally, during her one season, Franklin tied the program’s longest hitting streak at 15 games while posting the team’s second-best single-season batting average at .417. She notched 70 hits while posting 22 multi-hit outings – the third-most by a WKU player in a single season.
Franklin’s first action with the national team was at the WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship in 2011 where the team finished fifth. She joined the senior team in 2013, competing in the World Cup of Softball and the WBSC Americas Qualifier where Canada won a silver medal. Since then, she has been a mainstay in the outfield for Canada, competing in multiple international events including the 2014, 2016 and 2018 WBSC Women’s Softball World Championships, helping to bring home bronze at the latter two events.