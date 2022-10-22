L.T. Sanders hadn’t seen much action through Western Kentucky’s first seven games of the 2022 season.
The freshman running back had five carries leading into Friday’s matchup against UAB at Houchens-Smith Stadium and hadn’t had one since posting 73 yards and a touchdown on four touches late in a blowout against FIU nearly a month ago.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton reminded him of that performance during practices leading up to the Hilltoppers’ matchup with the Blazers when it became clear he’d likely be needed.
He was needed, and was a big part of the reason WKU came away with a 20-17 win.
“It was funny, though, before he played out at practice he said, ‘Coach, I’m really nervous.’ I said, ‘Buddy, remember when you played FIU? You ran pretty good, right? Just go do that again,’ ” Helton said. “He went out there and did it. He’s got a bright future here, he’s got a really bright future here. I’m really proud for him to be such a young guy against a defense like that running the ball how he did.”
Sanders finished with a team-high 120 yards rushing on 16 carries in the win. With UAB’s tough pass defense, the Hilltoppers were forced to stick to the ground instead of the usual aerial attack they've become accustomed to in recent years. WKU finished with 352 yards against the Blazers, and 224 of that came on the ground.
Kye Robichaux, who had become the team’s primary ball-carrier in recent weeks, left last week’s game at Middle Tennessee early with a shoulder injury and was questionable leading into Friday’s game. He was unable to play – Helton said, “He wanted to go tonight, but just wasn’t ready to go” – and is hoping to be back for next week’s game against North Texas.
“Our O-line was phenomenal tonight. The running backs were great,” said WKU quarterback Austin Reed, who threw for 128 yards on 14-of-23 passing and added rushing touchdowns of 20 and 1 yards. “The O-line was so good – I just can’t overemphasize that. They did exactly what they had to do. In this game we had to run the ball and they did that. It’s really impressive because those guys over there don’t get moved like that a lot and then our offensive line did that.”
Helton said Sanders is “an explosive back, he’s a powerful back, he has good vision,” and that “he just works his butt off every day.” That’s a large part of why the rest of the Hilltoppers were not surprised by the success of the 5-foot-8, 200-pound freshman Friday.
“L.T. balled today, man,” said WKU running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, who had 82 yards on 15 carries. “He’s confident in his ability. He does it at practice. We see it every day, so it’s not new to us, it’s not really surprising to us. L.T. balled, he kept his composure, he acted like he’d been out there all season, so I was proud of him definitely.”
While Ervin-Poindexter handled the bulk of the carries early in the game, it was Sanders shining late.
UAB drove to the WKU 10-yard line midway through the fourth quarter trailing by three when Kahlef Hailassie picked off Blazers quarterback Jacob Zeno to end the threat. The Hilltoppers still had more than five minutes to take off the clock, however.
WKU didn’t give UAB another chance to score, though, because the Hilltoppers’ “last drive was the epitome of run to win.”
The Hilltoppers ran the ball six times before kneeling out the clock. Sanders picked up first downs on the first three with gains of 10, 32 and 10 yards, before a WKU false start. Ervin-Poindexter had runs of 12 and 2 yards to set up a third-and-1 at the UAB 27, and Reed got the yard he needed with a keeper. From there, he took a knee three times to cap off the 20-17 win.
For Sanders, the win might be a little sweeter. He was a three-star prospect out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., which is roughly 15 minutes from UAB’s home at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.
“That kid's funny, man. He came out there this week and he’s just buzzing around,” Reed said. “The idea of him playing was coming into the picture and he was buzzing around, making plays during the week in practice, so he kind of got everybody’s trust to go out there and make plays during the game. Then even out there during the game, he’s just running out there like a bat out of hell and he’s just frickin’ making plays and squirting through there.
“It was awesome to see that dude go. He’s just fired up, jumping around after every big run. He plays the game the way you’re supposed to, with a lot of love and a lot of intensity for it. It was exciting to watch him go.”