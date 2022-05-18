Western Kentucky earned a 10-2 baseball win over Bellarmine on Tuesday at Knights Field in Louisville.
Freshmen Ty Batusich, AJ Fiechter and Luke Sinnard had stellar outings, with Batusich and Fiechter collecting two hits apiece and Sinnard earning his first win of the season after tossing six innings.
"I thought we played a complete college baseball game today," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "I liked the way our guys competed. We had a lot of quality at-bats up and down the lineup and we certainly handled the baseball well today.
"I think a lot of credit goes to our three freshmen. Luke was outstanding on the mound – six innings, one run, one walk – he just continues to get better and better. We've seen flashes of it and now it's starting to show up more consistently. Ty did a great job behind the plate today and made it on base four times offensively. And AJ – AJ stepped in when Brian (McAuliffe) had to leave the game – and he steps in and hits a home run and an RBI single and makes some nice plays defensively. Great job by our team, I'm really impressed with how those freshmen handled themselves today."
Sinnard earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, picking up his first win of the year after allowing four hits and one run with five strikeouts in six innings. Logan Bowen closed out the final three innings, surrendering four hits and a run while striking out three to earn his second save of the season.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up nine hits and 11 walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Batusich, Fiechter and Ty Crittenberger each recorded two hits apiece, with Fiechter, Crittenberger and Justin Carlin also adding home runs in the contest.
The Hilltoppers (18-33 overall, 7-20 Conference USA) will close their season with a three-game series against Old Dominion beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Nick Denes Field.