FRONT AND CENTER: Staats a key offensive carryover from WKU’s record-setting 2021 campaign

The man now in charge of calling plays for Western Kentucky’s offense doesn’t hide how important Rusty Staats’ return is to a unit trying to repeat the success it had in 2021.
“Man, it’s hard to imagine what we would be like without Rusty,” WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle said.
The Hilltoppers lost several key contributors that starred when they had the ball in their hands last fall, but bring back one who touched the rock likely more than anyone. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Staats returns for his second season as WKU’s center and is ready to guide the offense in 2022.
“Going into camp this year I’ve got a year behind me, but the biggest thing for me is I’m just trying to lead these guys, man, and get everybody in the right direction and get everybody going where they need to go, that way we’re doing everything right,” Staats said.
Staats was thrust into the starting role last season with the departure of most of WKU’s veteran offensive line, which included three on the interior with left guard Tyler Witt, center Seth Joest and right guard Jordan Meredith, who started every game over their final three years.
Staats originally committed to Navy in the Class of 2017, but came to WKU after spending a year at the prep school. He was a standout at his position in high school for the Watertown (Tenn.) Purple Tigers, where he was a four-year starter and a Class 2A Tennessee Mr. Football semifinalist.
He didn’t play much his first few years with the Hilltoppers – he redshirted as a freshman in 2018, played 15 offensive snaps and on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played 46 offensive snaps and on special teams as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.
Before last fall, Staats mainly played guard, but with Joest gone, the Hilltoppers needed a new center.
Enter Rusty Staats.
“At first it was difficult just because of snapping and taking all the steps and telling everybody where to go – I wasn’t used to all that stuff,” he said. “Once I figured out the offense like the back of my hand it became seamless. I like telling everybody what to do, I like making sure we’re on the same page, so it’s been a pretty seamless transition for me, and going into this year I feel great.”
WKU’s offense struggled in 2020, but with an influx of transfers and new coaches, including offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jerreth Sterns from Houston Baptist, the Hilltoppers flourished. WKU finished second nationally in scoring and total offense, had the top passing offense and Zappe set single-season FBS passing touchdown and passing yards records. The Hilltoppers finished 9-5 with the Conference USA East Division and Boca Raton Bowl title.
Staats anchored a line that featured Cole Spencer at left tackle, Quantavious “Tick” Leslie at left guard, Boe Wilson at right guard and Mason Brooks at right tackle. The unit allowed just 17 sacks during the season – the second-best mark in Conference USA and 12th-best nationally. Staats was named C-USA Honorable Mention.
Now, with most of its offensive production gone, Staats is putting more on his shoulders to lead the team.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself, man,” he said. “I really try to keep these guys to a high standard, whether we’re running around on the field or off the field – whatever it is – in the weight room. We’ve got a lot of good guys here, man, a lot of guys that really care, so it’s not like I really have to do a lot. There’s a lot of guys that really want to go win a championship.”
Arbuckle, who also came to WKU last year after previously working at HBU, will be the play caller, and West Florida transfer Austin Reed has been named the starting quarterback. The Hilltoppers return some talent at skill positions, but the only other starting offensive lineman besides Staats returning this fall is Leslie.
“Rusty, he’s kind of made the offense his own. Last year I wouldn’t say he was just the premier leader on the team, but he really took that step and he believes he’s the best player in the offense,” Arbuckle said. “That confidence is what you want in a leader. He’s taken it as his own, he’s a vocal guy, he’s an emotional guy out on the field and he plays hard.
“You’ll see him on a big play, he’s the first one to the ball every time, beating the receivers, beating everyone down the field. He weighs 300 pounds and he’s running like a 4.5 40 down the field to get to the ball – that’s how much he loves it. That’s infectious to the rest of the team.”
In addition to the two returning, the Hilltoppers will likely start Gunner Britton and Mark Goode at the tackle spots, with South Carolina transfer Vinnie Murphy taking over at right guard.
“The guy’s blue collar, he’s a blue collar worker, really smart – high football IQ,” Murphy said of Staats. “Every day we go in the meeting room and we talk about how bad we want to get after it and he just grinds.”
Staats is trying to be the glue that holds the offensive success over from a year ago – an important part in the position he plays in the center of the offense.
“I think it’s imperative that that person, whoever it is for any team, he’s got to be a guy that has leadership ability and has the intelligence and can be a person that everybody can rally behind, and be a person that has the confidence to make a call, even if it’s not the right one, get us tied together, get us playing fast,” WKU co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Zach Lankford said. “He’s done a really nice job.”
The Hilltoppers will get their first taste of game action Saturday, when they kick off the college football season at 11 a.m. against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Staats has already garnered attention heading into the year with a nomination to the Rimington Trophy watch list, given annually to the most outstanding center in FBS football.
“Everything he’s got is very well deserved,” Lankford said. “He’s a guy that came out last year, first-year starter and really put together a really solid year. Him coming back, he’s really done a great job taking on more of that leadership role, and not just in our room, but for the whole team.
“He’s got all kinds of talent. His greatest asset is probably in between the ears. He might be as smart of a player as I’ve had the opportunity to have been around. He’s taking great leaps in that aspect as well, understanding defenses and the structures of getting us in the right protections, getting us in the right calls in the run game. Very pleased with how he’s going along. All of those recognitions are well deserved and now we’ve just got to get out there and make sure we put together another year of really good tape.”
While appreciative of the honor, it’s not what the center is focused on right now.
That attention belongs to the Governors and the season ahead.
“All glory to God, my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Staats said. “It’s awesome, but I’m just worried about that first game – Austin Peay.”